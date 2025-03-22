Valspar Championship 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship has concluded at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Florida. The third round of the event will see a staggered start on Saturday, March 22, with players teeing off the first hole from 7:30 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Valspar Championship will feature Mason Andersen and PGA Tour rookie Neal Shipley. The two golfers are tied for last place 65th with a 36-hole score of 2 over par.
The leader of the 2025 Valspar Championship, Jacob Bridgeman, bears a total score of 6 under par after carding in a 2 under par 69 score on Friday. He will tee off the Valspar Championship's Saturday round at 2:00 PM ET with Viktor Hovland, who trails the leader by one stroke.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Valspar Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 7:30 AM - Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen
- 7:39 AM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk
- 7:48 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott
- 7:57 AM - Michael Kim, Matti Schmid
- 8:06 AM - Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler
- 8:15 AM - Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson
- 8:24 AM - Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:33 AM - Rafael Campos, John Pak
- 8:42 AM - Danny Willett, Eric Cole
- 8:51 AM - Ryan Gerard, Branden Thorberry
- 9:05 AM - Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (A)
- 9:15 AM - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 9:25 AM - Nate Lashley, Luke List
- 9:35 AM - C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi
- 9:45 AM - Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9:55 AM - Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:05 AM - Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner
- 10:15 AM - Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin
- 10:30 AM - Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
- 10:40 AM - Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley
- 10:50 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
- 11:00 AM - Rasmus Neergaard, Kris Ventura
- 11:10 AM - Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy
- 11:20 AM - Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 11:30 AM - Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover
- 11:40 AM - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder
- 11:55 AM - Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler
- 12:05 PM - Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria
- 12:15 PM - Kevin Yu, Tom Kim
- 12:25 PM - Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka
- 12:35 PM - J.T. Poston, Mac Meissner
- 12:45 PM - Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
- 12:55 PM - Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens
- 1:05 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez
- 1:20 PM - Davis Riley, Harry Hall
- 1:30 PM - Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul
- 1:40 PM - Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo
- 1:50 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An
- 2:00 PM - Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Hovland
2025 Valspar Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 9 players and ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship following the conclusion of Friday's round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)
- T2 - Viktor Hovland (-5)
- T2 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)
- T2 - Byeong Hun An (-5)
- T5 - Shane Lowry (-4)
- T5 - Kevin Velo (-4)
- T5 - Xander Schauffele (-4)
- T5 - Jeremy Paul (-4)
- T9 - Davis Riley (-3)
- T9 - Harry Hall (-3)
- T9 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)
- T9 - Victor Perez (-3)
- T9 - Ricky Castillo (-3)