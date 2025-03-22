Valspar Championship 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship has concluded at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Florida. The third round of the event will see a staggered start on Saturday, March 22, with players teeing off the first hole from 7:30 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Valspar Championship will feature Mason Andersen and PGA Tour rookie Neal Shipley. The two golfers are tied for last place 65th with a 36-hole score of 2 over par.

The leader of the 2025 Valspar Championship, Jacob Bridgeman, bears a total score of 6 under par after carding in a 2 under par 69 score on Friday. He will tee off the Valspar Championship's Saturday round at 2:00 PM ET with Viktor Hovland, who trails the leader by one stroke.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Valspar Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:30 AM - Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen

7:39 AM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk

7:48 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott

7:57 AM - Michael Kim, Matti Schmid

8:06 AM - Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

8:15 AM - Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson

8:24 AM - Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes

8:33 AM - Rafael Campos, John Pak

8:42 AM - Danny Willett, Eric Cole

8:51 AM - Ryan Gerard, Branden Thorberry

9:05 AM - Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (A)

9:15 AM - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

9:25 AM - Nate Lashley, Luke List

9:35 AM - C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi

9:45 AM - Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood

9:55 AM - Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger

10:05 AM - Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner

10:15 AM - Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin

10:30 AM - Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power

10:40 AM - Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley

10:50 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:00 AM - Rasmus Neergaard, Kris Ventura

11:10 AM - Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy

11:20 AM - Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

11:30 AM - Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover

11:40 AM - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder

11:55 AM - Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler

12:05 PM - Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria

12:15 PM - Kevin Yu, Tom Kim

12:25 PM - Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka

12:35 PM - J.T. Poston, Mac Meissner

12:45 PM - Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

12:55 PM - Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens

1:05 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

1:20 PM - Davis Riley, Harry Hall

1:30 PM - Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul

1:40 PM - Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo

1:50 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An

2:00 PM - Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Hovland

2025 Valspar Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 9 players and ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship following the conclusion of Friday's round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T2 - Viktor Hovland (-5)

T2 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T2 - Byeong Hun An (-5)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-4)

T5 - Kevin Velo (-4)

T5 - Xander Schauffele (-4)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-4)

T9 - Davis Riley (-3)

T9 - Harry Hall (-3)

T9 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T9 - Victor Perez (-3)

T9 - Ricky Castillo (-3)

