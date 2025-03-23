Valspar Championship 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship is sure to be thrilling with a fully stacked leaderboard. Sunday's round of the prestigious event will see players teeing off on the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course's first hole from 7:30 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off in the final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship will be Aaron Baddeley and Mason Andersen. The former sits in 77th place with a total 7 over par score, while the latter is in last place, 78th, with a total 8 over par score.

The 2025 Valspar Championship sees three of the PGA Tour's best golfers tied for the lead. Nico Echavarria and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off the final round at 1:55 PM ET. Viktor Hovland will tee off the Valspar Championship's Sunday round at 1:45 PM ET with Ricky Castillo, who bears the solo 4th place.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

7:30 AM - Aaron Baddeley, Mason Andersen

7:39 AM - Antoine Rozner, Kevin Kisner

7:48 AM - Kris Ventura, Beau Hossler

7:57 AM - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

8:06 AM - Jesper Svensson, Camilo Villegas

8:15 AM - David Lipsky, Adam Scott

8:24 AM - Branden Thornberry, Ryan Fox

8:33 AM - John Pak, Sam Stevens

8:42 AM - Neal Shipley, Rafael Campos

8:51 AM - Sepp Straka, Mac Meissner

9:05 AM - Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell

9:14 AM - Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim

9:23 AM - Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

9:31 AM - Michael Kim, Will Chandler

9:41 AM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk

9:50 AM - Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele

10:00 AM - Max McGreevy, Will Zalatoris

10:10 AM - Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Neergaard

10:25 AM - Luke Clanton (A), Luke List

10:35 AM - Victor Perez, Mackenzie Hughes

10:45 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

10:55 AM - Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power

11:05 AM - Ryan Gerard, Chandler Phillips

11:15 AM - Matti Schmid, Eric Cole

11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder

11:35 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Noah Goodwin

11:50 AM - Kaito Onishi, Tommy Fleetwood

12:00 PM - Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty

12:10 PM - Bud Cauley, J.T. Poston

12:20 PM - Henrik Norlander, Lucas Glover

12:30 PM - Patrick Fishburn, Jordan Spieth

12:40 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

12:50 PM - Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

1:00 PM - Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith

1:15 PM - Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune

1:25 PM - Davis Riley, Jeremy Paul

1:35 PM - Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu

1:45 PM - Viktor Hovland, Ricky Castillo

1:55 PM - Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman

2025 Valspar Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 11 players plus ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Nico Echavarria (-7)

T1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-7)

T1 - Viktor Hovland (-7)

4 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

T5 - Justin Thomas (-5)

T5 - Kevin Yu (-5)

T5 - Davis Riley (-5)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-5)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T11 - Andrew Novak (-4)

T11 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T11 - Billy Horschel (-4)

T11 - Corey Conners (-4)

T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T11 - Byeong Hun An (-4)

