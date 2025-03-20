Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast: Could there be a rain delay like The Players?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:46 GMT
Valspar Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Valspar Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The next destination for the PGA Tour players is the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Florida for the 2025 Valspar Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20, and will have its finale on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Per The Weather Network, there is a chance of rainfall in the afternoon during the first round of the tournament on Thursday. In the morning, the weather is likely to be sunny with around a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

However, the afternoon has a good chance of rainfall with chances of the evening being affected by the weather. Even at last week's The Players, the game was affected by poor weather conditions, and it had a Monday finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week too, there is a chance of weather affecting the opening round of the tournament. However, the rest of the three days will mainly be sunny with minimum to no chance of rainfall.

Friday would be sunny throughout the day, while on Saturday, there is a chance of precipitation overnight; the days would be clear. Sunday morning has a 20 percent chance of precipitation, while there could be mainly sunny weather in the afternoon and evening.

Ad

Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast

Here is the detailed weather report of the Valspar Championship 2025 (per The Weather Network):

Thursday, March 20

Morning

  • Temperature: 16°C
  • Wind: 23 km/h S
  • Wind Gust: 35 km/h
  • Humidity: 85%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: Mainly sunny

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 24°C
  • Wind: 31 km/h SW
  • Wind Gust: 47 km/h
  • Humidity: 61%
  • P.O.P.: 40%
  • Rain: <1 mm
  • Condition: Chance of a shower

Evening

  • Temperature: 18°C
  • Wind: 32 km/h W
  • Wind Gust: 47 km/h
  • Humidity: 66%
  • P.O.P.: 40%
  • Rain: <1 mm
  • Condition: Chance of a shower
Ad

Overnight

  • Temperature: 13°C
  • Wind: 33 km/h N
  • Wind Gust: 49 km/h
  • Humidity: 61%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: Mainly clear

Friday, March 21

Morning

  • Temperature: 11°C
  • Wind: 25 km/h N
  • Wind Gust: 37 km/h
  • Humidity: 55%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Sunny

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 16°C
  • Wind: 19 km/h N
  • Wind Gust: 29 km/h
  • Humidity: 40%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Sunny

Evening

  • Temperature: 14°C
  • Wind: 13 km/h NW
  • Wind Gust: 19 km/h
  • Humidity: 56%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Sunny

Overnight

  • Temperature: 10°C
  • Wind: 9 km/h NE
  • Wind Gust: 13 km/h
  • Humidity: 76%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Clear
Ad

Saturday, March 22

Morning

  • Temperature: 9°C
  • Wind: 9 km/h E
  • Wind Gust: 14 km/h
  • Humidity: 68%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Sunny

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 21°C
  • Wind: 14 km/h W
  • Wind Gust: 21 km/h
  • Humidity: 35%
  • P.O.P.: 0%
  • Condition: Sunny

Evening

  • Temperature: 17°C
  • Wind: 14 km/h W
  • Wind Gust: 21 km/h
  • Humidity: 57%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: Mainly sunny

Overnight

  • Temperature: 12°C
  • Wind: 10 km/h NE
  • Wind Gust: 16 km/h
  • Humidity: 75%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: Partly cloudy

Sunday, March 23

Morning

  • Temperature: 12°C
  • Wind: 14 km/h E
  • Wind Gust: 20 km/h
  • Humidity: 61%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: A mix of sun and clouds
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 26°C
  • Wind: 16 km/h SW
  • Wind Gust: 24 km/h
  • Humidity: 41%
  • P.O.P.: 10%
  • Condition: Mainly sunny

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C
  • Wind: 15 km/h SW
  • Wind Gust: 23 Km/h
  • Humidity: 67%
  • P.O.P.: 20%
  • Condition: Mainly Sunny

Overnight

  • Temperature: 17°C
  • Wind: 7 km/h E
  • Wind gust: 11 km/h
  • Humidity: 83%
  • P.O.P.: 30%
  • Condition: Cloudy with clear breaks

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी