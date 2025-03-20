Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast: Could there be a rain delay like The Players?

The next destination for the PGA Tour players is the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Florida for the 2025 Valspar Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20, and will have its finale on Sunday, March 23.
Per The Weather Network, there is a chance of rainfall in the afternoon during the first round of the tournament on Thursday. In the morning, the weather is likely to be sunny with around a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
However, the afternoon has a good chance of rainfall with chances of the evening being affected by the weather. Even at last week's The Players, the game was affected by poor weather conditions, and it had a Monday finish.
This week too, there is a chance of weather affecting the opening round of the tournament. However, the rest of the three days will mainly be sunny with minimum to no chance of rainfall.
Friday would be sunny throughout the day, while on Saturday, there is a chance of precipitation overnight; the days would be clear. Sunday morning has a 20 percent chance of precipitation, while there could be mainly sunny weather in the afternoon and evening.
Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast
Here is the detailed weather report of the Valspar Championship 2025 (per The Weather Network):
Thursday, March 20
Morning
- Temperature: 16°C
- Wind: 23 km/h S
- Wind Gust: 35 km/h
- Humidity: 85%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: Mainly sunny
Afternoon
- Temperature: 24°C
- Wind: 31 km/h SW
- Wind Gust: 47 km/h
- Humidity: 61%
- P.O.P.: 40%
- Rain: <1 mm
- Condition: Chance of a shower
Evening
- Temperature: 18°C
- Wind: 32 km/h W
- Wind Gust: 47 km/h
- Humidity: 66%
- P.O.P.: 40%
- Rain: <1 mm
- Condition: Chance of a shower
Overnight
- Temperature: 13°C
- Wind: 33 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 49 km/h
- Humidity: 61%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: Mainly clear
Friday, March 21
Morning
- Temperature: 11°C
- Wind: 25 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 37 km/h
- Humidity: 55%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Sunny
Afternoon
- Temperature: 16°C
- Wind: 19 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 29 km/h
- Humidity: 40%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Sunny
Evening
- Temperature: 14°C
- Wind: 13 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 56%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Sunny
Overnight
- Temperature: 10°C
- Wind: 9 km/h NE
- Wind Gust: 13 km/h
- Humidity: 76%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Clear
Saturday, March 22
Morning
- Temperature: 9°C
- Wind: 9 km/h E
- Wind Gust: 14 km/h
- Humidity: 68%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Sunny
Afternoon
- Temperature: 21°C
- Wind: 14 km/h W
- Wind Gust: 21 km/h
- Humidity: 35%
- P.O.P.: 0%
- Condition: Sunny
Evening
- Temperature: 17°C
- Wind: 14 km/h W
- Wind Gust: 21 km/h
- Humidity: 57%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: Mainly sunny
Overnight
- Temperature: 12°C
- Wind: 10 km/h NE
- Wind Gust: 16 km/h
- Humidity: 75%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: Partly cloudy
Sunday, March 23
Morning
- Temperature: 12°C
- Wind: 14 km/h E
- Wind Gust: 20 km/h
- Humidity: 61%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: A mix of sun and clouds
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C
- Wind: 16 km/h SW
- Wind Gust: 24 km/h
- Humidity: 41%
- P.O.P.: 10%
- Condition: Mainly sunny
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C
- Wind: 15 km/h SW
- Wind Gust: 23 Km/h
- Humidity: 67%
- P.O.P.: 20%
- Condition: Mainly Sunny
Overnight
- Temperature: 17°C
- Wind: 7 km/h E
- Wind gust: 11 km/h
- Humidity: 83%
- P.O.P.: 30%
- Condition: Cloudy with clear breaks