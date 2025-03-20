Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast: Could there be a rain delay like The Players?

The next destination for the PGA Tour players is the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Golf Course in Florida for the 2025 Valspar Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20, and will have its finale on Sunday, March 23.

Per The Weather Network, there is a chance of rainfall in the afternoon during the first round of the tournament on Thursday. In the morning, the weather is likely to be sunny with around a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

However, the afternoon has a good chance of rainfall with chances of the evening being affected by the weather. Even at last week's The Players, the game was affected by poor weather conditions, and it had a Monday finish.

This week too, there is a chance of weather affecting the opening round of the tournament. However, the rest of the three days will mainly be sunny with minimum to no chance of rainfall.

Friday would be sunny throughout the day, while on Saturday, there is a chance of precipitation overnight; the days would be clear. Sunday morning has a 20 percent chance of precipitation, while there could be mainly sunny weather in the afternoon and evening.

Valspar Championship 2025 weather forecast

Here is the detailed weather report of the Valspar Championship 2025 (per The Weather Network):

Thursday, March 20

Morning

Temperature: 16°C

Wind: 23 km/h S

Wind Gust: 35 km/h

Humidity: 85%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: Mainly sunny

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C

Wind: 31 km/h SW

Wind Gust: 47 km/h

Humidity: 61%

P.O.P.: 40%

Rain: <1 mm

Condition: Chance of a shower

Evening

Temperature: 18°C

Wind: 32 km/h W

Wind Gust: 47 km/h

Humidity: 66%

P.O.P.: 40%

Rain: <1 mm

Condition: Chance of a shower

Overnight

Temperature: 13°C

Wind: 33 km/h N

Wind Gust: 49 km/h

Humidity: 61%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: Mainly clear

Friday, March 21

Morning

Temperature: 11°C

Wind: 25 km/h N

Wind Gust: 37 km/h

Humidity: 55%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Sunny

Afternoon

Temperature: 16°C

Wind: 19 km/h N

Wind Gust: 29 km/h

Humidity: 40%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Sunny

Evening

Temperature: 14°C

Wind: 13 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 56%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Sunny

Overnight

Temperature: 10°C

Wind: 9 km/h NE

Wind Gust: 13 km/h

Humidity: 76%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Clear

Saturday, March 22

Morning

Temperature: 9°C

Wind: 9 km/h E

Wind Gust: 14 km/h

Humidity: 68%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Sunny

Afternoon

Temperature: 21°C

Wind: 14 km/h W

Wind Gust: 21 km/h

Humidity: 35%

P.O.P.: 0%

Condition: Sunny

Evening

Temperature: 17°C

Wind: 14 km/h W

Wind Gust: 21 km/h

Humidity: 57%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: Mainly sunny

Overnight

Temperature: 12°C

Wind: 10 km/h NE

Wind Gust: 16 km/h

Humidity: 75%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: Partly cloudy

Sunday, March 23

Morning

Temperature: 12°C

Wind: 14 km/h E

Wind Gust: 20 km/h

Humidity: 61%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: A mix of sun and clouds

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Wind: 16 km/h SW

Wind Gust: 24 km/h

Humidity: 41%

P.O.P.: 10%

Condition: Mainly sunny

Evening

Temperature: 21°C

Wind: 15 km/h SW

Wind Gust: 23 Km/h

Humidity: 67%

P.O.P.: 20%

Condition: Mainly Sunny

Overnight

Temperature: 17°C

Wind: 7 km/h E

Wind gust: 11 km/h

Humidity: 83%

P.O.P.: 30%

Condition: Cloudy with clear breaks

