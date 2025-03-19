Valspar Championship past results: Last 10 years winners explored

The Valspar Championship has held annually has been hosted at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, since 2000. The course, which has witnessed top performances over the years, will serve as the host once again this year when the 2025 Valspar Championship is set to take place from Thursday, March 20, to March 23, 2025.

Over the years, a total of 19 players have won the tournament, the most recent of them being Peter Malnati. The American won his second PGA Tour title in 2024 after finishing with a 12-under-par 272, thus bagging a two-stroke victory over Cameron Young. This was Malnati's first win since the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship.

In 2023, Taylor Moore claimed his first PGA Tour victory with a 10-under-par 274, beating his competitors by one stroke.

Sam Burns gave us an exceptional outing in 2022 after defending his title with a 17-under-par 267. He became one of the few golfers to win back-to-back Championship after he was forced to the playoff before securing the win.

2021 was Sam Burns' breakout year after emerging victorious in his first Valspar Championship appearance with a 17-under-par 267, winning by three strokes. Due to the emergence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Valspar Championship was cancelled.

Paul Casey ensured a successful title defense in 2019, finishing with an 8-under-par 276, securing a one-stroke victory. This happened a year after he managed to bring an end to a nine-year PGA Tour title drought by winning the Valspar Championship with another one-stroke victory.

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin recorded his first PGA Tour victory in 2017. He posted a 14-under-par 270 and a 59 in the third round to take home the trophy.

After an intense battle in the playoff, Charl Schwartzel toppled in 2016 with a 7-under-par 277 while Jordan Spieth secured a playoff win in 2015 at the Valspar Championship. Spieth was unplayable that year as he also clinched two major championships among others.

Valspar Championship 2025: First-round tee times and groupings revealed

This year's Valspar Championship tees off on Thursday, March 20, at the Copperhead Course. The first round is going to feature a host of interesting matchups.

Below is the full list of the groupings and starting times for Tee No. 1.

7:35 a.m. – Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

7:46 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn

7:57 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox

8:08 a.m. – Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson

8:19 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

8:30 a.m. – Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

8:41 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:52 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

9:03 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez

9:14 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Paul Waring, Greg Koch

9:25 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi

9:36 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron Van Wyk (a)

9:47 a.m. – Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley

12:50 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

1:01 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:12 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles

1:23 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:34 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

1:56 p.m. – Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

2:07 p.m. – David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim

2:18 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter

2:29 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin

2:40 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2:51 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

3:02 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson

