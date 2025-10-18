  • home icon
  "Very dapper" - Fans react to Viktor Hovland's Indian attire at DP World Tour's Diwali party

"Very dapper" - Fans react to Viktor Hovland's Indian attire at DP World Tour's Diwali party

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 18, 2025 09:46 GMT
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland's Indian attire at DP World Tour's Diwali party (Image Source: Getty and X/@@DPWorldTour)

Fans on social media have reacted to Viktor Hovland’s Indian outfit for the DP World Tour Diwali party. The Norwegian golfer is playing at this week’s European Tour event in India at the Delhi Golf Club.

After the second round of the tournament on Friday, he attended a Diwali party in Indian attire. He wore a cream-colored kurta with an embroidered design on it.

DP World Tour has shared a video of Viktor Hovland on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Viktor arrives at DP World’s Diwali Party"
Fans reacted in the comments section.

"very dapper," a fan wrote.
"Viktor doing viktor things," another fan said.
"Boss," another fan added.
Here are more fan reactions:

"Hovland is a national treasure," a fan said.
"Hovlandia," one more fan said.
"Looking real dapper, @viktor_hovland," a fan said.
Viktor Hovland opens up about his first outing in India

Viktor Hovland is playing his first tournament after he withdrew from the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup last month. Moreover, it’s also his first outing in India.

In a pre-tournament press conference held on October 14, he was asked about the experience and his first visit to the country. In response, Hovland said (via AS Sports):

"I've been here less than 20 hours so it's gone by very quick. Got to see five holes on the golf course and hit some balls on the range and get warmed up. It's very nice. It has a cool feel, especially seeing some old buildings and some ruins and stuff. I think that's really cool. It kind of gives me a little bit of a Mayakoba feel, and I've had some success there, so already good vibes being here."
Viktor Hovland has had a good outing at the DP World India Championship so far. He started with an opening round of 71 after making two birdies and a bogey, and then played a bogey-free round on Friday. He added five birdies on the second round for a round of 67 and made the cut.

Hovland is looking forward to his third DP World Tour title. This season, he played in two tournaments on the circuit with mixed outings.

He competed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic but struggled to make the cut, and then at the BMW PGA Championship, he was impressive. After playing four rounds of 67, 66, 71, and 69, he settled for a tie for fifth place.

Meanwhile, after two rounds of the DP World India Championship, he settled in a tie for 17th. The tournament is scheduled to its conclusion on Sunday, October 19.

On the PGA Tour, he had some notable finishes this season, such as winning the Valspar Championship and settling in solo third at the US Open.

