"Very good pressure for me" - Lee Kyoung-hoon ready to chase a historic three-peat at the AT&T Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee won the first PGA Tour title of his career in 2021 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The following year, he became only the fourth player to defend the tournament after Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson. Notably, these are his only two wins on Tour.

This year, Lee returns to TPC Craig Ranch in the quest of creating a history of winning the same tournament in three straight years, a three-peat. The achievement is so rare that only four players in history have done this in the last four decades.

"I always have great memories here, and so lucky for the win last year. 9-under par on the last day, and then a really cool experience for me,” said Lee as per Korea JoongAng Daily. "Honestly, very good pressure for me. I'm very thankful for that opportunity … [try to be] three times in a row champion. I’ll try my best. If that happens, it's really cool."

The 31-year-old Lee is 51-under par in the past two years at TPC Craig Ranch. He expresses his admiration for the course where only he has lifted the title so far.

He tells Korea JoongAng Daily:

"I like this golf course. Course shape a little wide, and I like to try hard with my driver, so hit driver harder. When I'm here, my putting is really good and I have confidence here, so that is key for me."

"I think I’m ready for this week" - says KH Lee ahead of AT&T Byron Nelson

This year, Lee has had just two top-10 finishes with the most recent one coming at the Wells Fargo Championship last Sunday, where he finished in tied eighth place, his first top-10 finish since the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

He had his problems with putting as he stood at 62nd in strokes gained: putting. However, he was third in terms of strokes gained: putting during last week at Quail Hollow.

"A couple of months ago, I struggled with putting, but I think last week it was getting much better," said Lee. "I have confidence for putting and irons, so I think I’m ready for this week. A lot of good memories."

"When I stand on No. 1 tee or No. 10 tee [during practice], it's a lot of good memories here, and then a lot of confidence for me. I'm more confident than before. In 2021, feels like first win is very hard. Hopefully good result this week."

How many players achieved three-peat in the last 40 years?

There have been only three names in the last 40 years to win a single tournament in three successive years. Steve Stricker achieved the three at the 2011 John Deere Classic after winning it in 2009 and 2010.

Stuart Appleby triumphed in three straight years at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii from 2004-06. Tiger Woods has achieved a three-peat whopping six times. He first achieved it at Memorial Tournament in 2001.

Here are the other tournaments he won three or more than three times in a row:

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: 2005-2007

WGC-Cadillac Championship: 2005-2007

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: 1999-2001

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2000-2003

Farmers Insurance Open: 2005-2008

