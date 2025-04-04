"Very questionable by me" - Nelly Korda makes major admission after close T-Mobile Match Play win

Nelly Korda acknowledged she was not at her best in the match against Jennifer Kupcho on the second day of the T-Mobile Match Play. The second day concluded on Thursday, April 3, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Korda faced the 64th seed Brittany Altomare in the first round of the T-Mobile Match Play and faced a setback when the match was tied. In the second round robin match, she faced the 33rd seed Kupcho.

Korda started strong and was 2-up till the 5th hole. However, Kupcho rebounded with birdies on the 6th and 7th holes to level up the match. Korda built a 2-up lead again by a birdie on the 11th and a par on the 12th hole. However, a bogey on the par-5 16th reduced her lead to 1-up.

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old scored pars on the last two holes to hold on for a 1-up victory. Talking about her performance in the final stretch of the second day at the T-Mobile Match Play, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, very questionable by me. Yeah, definitely don't have my best stuff right now. That's the greatest thing about match play, is even if you don't have your best stuff you have to grind it out."

Ad

Nelly Korda will face Ariya Jutanugarn on the third day of T-Mobile Match Play. She will tee off at 1:45 PM local time.

Which players lead their groups after the second day of T-Mobile Match Play ft. Nelly Korda?

Word No. 1 Nelly Korda is currently placed second in her group at T-Mobile Match Play with 1.5 points, whereas Ariya Jutanugarn is atop with 2 points. For Korda to advance in the round of 16, she'd have to win her final match against Jutanugarn.

Ad

Lydia Ko won her match on the second day and is tied with the other players in her group. Meanwhile, fourth seed Ruoning Yin tied her match on the second day and won't advance to the round of 16.

Let's take a look at the top contenders to qualify in 16 groups at the T-Mobile Match Play:

Group 1

Ariya Jutanugarn : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Nelly Korda: 1–0–1 (1.5 pts)

Group 2

Jeeno Thitikul : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Gaby Lopez : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Hye-Jin Choi: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Ad

Group 3

Gabriela Ruffels : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Hira Naveed : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Lydia Ko : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Carlota Ciganda: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 4

Sei Young Kim : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Yuna Nishimura: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 5

Stephanie Kyriacou : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Ayaka Furue : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Nasa Hataoka: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 6

Charley Hull : 1–0–1 (1.5 pts)

: 1–0–1 (1.5 pts) Ashleigh Buhai : 1–0–1 (1.5 pts)

: 1–0–1 (1.5 pts) Esther Henseleit: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 7

Mao Saigo : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Linnea Strom : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Haeran Ryu: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 8

Brooke M. Henderson : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Peiyun Chien: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 9

Hyo Joo Kim : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Maja Stark: 2–0–0 (2 pts)

Group 10

Angel Yin : 1–0–1 (1.5 pts)

: 1–0–1 (1.5 pts) Pajaree Anannarukarn : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Jin Hee Im: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Ad

Group 11

Celine Boutier : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Sarah Schmelzel : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Allisen Corpuz: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 12

A Lim Kim : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Grace Kim : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Jenny Shin: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 13

Lauren Coughlin : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Ina Yoon : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Mi Hyang Lee : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Lucy Li: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 14

Madelene Sagstrom : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Minjee Lee : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Patty Tavatanakit: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 15

Nataliya Guseva : 1–0–1 (1.5 pts)

: 1–0–1 (1.5 pts) Megan Khang : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Albane Valenzuela: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

Group 16

Narin An : 2–0–0 (2 pts)

: 2–0–0 (2 pts) Yealimi Noh : 1–1–0 (1 pt)

: 1–1–0 (1 pt) Yuka Saso: 1–1–0 (1 pt)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback