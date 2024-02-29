“Very surreal to be honest” - Jake Knapp on being paired up with Rory Mcllroy at Round 1 of 2024 Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp is soaring high after clinching his first career win in just his ninth PGA Tour start. Adding to his excitement, he's now set to be paired with Rory McIlroy for his next tournament.

The two will tee off at the same time and on the same hole, and it'll be a golden chance for them to meet and have a chit-chat.

Knapp expressed his excitement about the upcoming opportunity and said (via NBC Sports):

"I wanna say I sent a screenshot to the group chat with my buddies and my family. There's just no way. It was very surreal to be honest. I've also just heard he's a super nice guy, so I'm looking forward to meeting with him and talking to him and Kirk as well. I think it'll be a fun group."

Knapp is also paired with Chris Kirk, which will get a lot of attention from the fans. They have already teed off this weekend and are underway. McIlroy is one under par and Kirk and Knapp are both three under.

Knapp won the Mexico Open at Vidanta last week after a brilliant -19 showing, edging out Sami Valimaki by two strokes for his first win.

Jake Knapp reflects on his journey to PGA Tour winner

Right now, Jake Knapp is a winner and a star golfer. A couple of years ago, that was far from the case. Back then, he was a bouncer at a California club and hardly played tournaments.

Jake Knapp won the Mexico Open

Knapp said (via Yahoo! Sports):

"It was just a speed bump [of a job]. I think I always knew this was my potential. If I look back on my career as a whole, I always struggle the first jump on," he said. "Now that I feel my feet are under me, I know myself and what I'm doing, it feels like the right time."

The golfer spent four seasons on the Canadian tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour until he got membership to the PGA Tour. He shared how got a little motivation from his grandfather before his win:

"I had a little conversation with him this morning and talked about the day, and wished he could be here to watch it and experience it. He's one of those guys who, if I got down on myself or got nervous, he's the kind that would whack me on the back of the head and say, 'Get to work.'"

Knapp got to work that weekend and put on a great performance. It was a more difficult final round, though. He came in at -19 and had a firm lead. That lead wavered and he only broke even in the final round, but he did enough to hold off the competition and break through for his first trophy.