“Very few things can compare to that” – Jon Rahm says he wish to ‘contribute to the medal count’ for his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Masters champion Jon Rahm admits that winning the Olympic gold medal is the biggest honor he aims for. Despite it being overlooked by most golfers, the Spaniard has now revealed that he wishes to win on his Olympic debut in Paris next year. The two-time Major champion said that he wishes to ‘contribute to the medal count’ for his country at the prestigious event.

Rahm is likely to his Olympic debut in Paris at the Le Golf National. The golfer, who is a fan of the venue, will likely be present on the Spanish squad if he doesn’t sustain an injury in the run-up to the competition. Months before the event, the 29-year-old admitted that he is keen to try and become Olympic champion, despite the gold medal not ranking near his US Open and Masters trophies.

Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

"The Olympics, I believe right now that they don't have the magnitude they will have maybe in the future. But at the same time, in the world of sports, maybe in golf and tennis becoming a Major champion might mean more than having a gold medal. But maybe because we didn't grow up with that being a possibility. But in the world of sports, very few things can compare to that.

So, I think it's something in my career, it would be an honor to maybe contribute to the medal count for my country. I think it's quite special."

It is important to note that golf as a sport was first introduced to the Olympics in the year 1900. It was played till 1908 before it disappeared from the Games. However, it was re-introduced over a century later in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. Justin Rose won the gold that year.

Later, PGA tour star Xander Schauffele won the competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rahm couldn’t compete in the competition due to testing positive for COVID-19. He was replaced by Jorge Campillo in the Spain squad.

Jon Rahm on Paris Olympics' golf hots Le Golf National

The PGA Tour star is highly appreciative of Le Golf National course. Jon Rahm dubbed it the course “one of the better golf courses” he’s played in his career. Interestingly, the 2024 Paris Olympics golf venue was also the host for the 1900 Olympics in Paris. The venue also staged the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Opening up about the Le Golf National, Jon Rahm commented:

"Golf course-wise, I think it's one of the better golf courses I've played in my career. The French Open is certainly an extremely difficult tournament to win, and to become a champion there is something special. I was close to being able to do it. I didn't play my best down the stretch. I'm always going to regret that.

The Ryder Cup was absolutely fantastic and I was able to play in the European Masters when I was 14, 15 years old. It's a very enjoyable golf course, very, very difficult."

Given his ambition, it’ll be interesting to see how the Masters champion does at the Olympics next year.