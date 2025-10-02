Veteran PGA caddie Kip Henley dubs World Golf Rankings a ‘complete joke’ as LIV Golfer slides down to 71

Veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley has sounded off on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for ignoring LIV Golfers. The golf insider called out the ranking system for Jon Rahm’s recent slip to 71st position. He credited the breakaway tour for exposing OWGR as a ‘complete joke.’For the unversed, LIV Golf is yet to be recognized by the OWGR. The ranking officials have turned down applications the circuit multiple times in the past citing issues with its format. As per the officials, the Saudi-backed circuit’s 54-hole shotgun format with relegation system doesn’t allow it to be ranked alongside PGA Tour and other mainstream circuits. Owing to this, players like Rahm, who has been No.1 in the past, has been on a freefall in the rankings.The Spaniard’s move to LIV saw him slip down from World no.4 to outside top-50 in a year’s time. The former Masters champion currently sits outside top-70 which seems to have irked Henley.Calling out OWGR after Europe’s recent Ryder Cup win, Kip Henley wrote on X:“Any IDIOT that thinks Jon Rahm is the 71st best player in the world ain’t got get out of the rain common sense. If nothing else @livgolf_league has exposed the Official World Golf Rankings as a complete joke it has always been.”For the unversed, all LIV Golfers have been on constant fall in the OWGR. World No.21 Bryson DeChambeau and No.25 Tyrrell Hatton are the only two breakaway tour players in the top-50, owing to their results in major championships.Jon Rahm calls out OWGR for denying LIV GolfJon Rahm ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings and held the spot for a total of 52 weeks before joining LIV Golf in December 2023. The Spaniard slowly slid down the ladder following the move. In February 2025, the ace golfer dropped outside the top 50 in the world for the first time since his debut PGA Tour win at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open.Rahm’s poor major season in 2024 - missing cut at the PGA Championship and T45 at the Masters - added to the downfall. During the time, former LIV CEO Greg Norman pulled LIV’s application for OWGR points after it was rejected and Rahm openly voiced his displeasure in the move.Speaking about LIV’s rankings issue, Jon Rahm said in Dubai in January, as quoted by Golf.com:“They told me early on, I think even before I signed in the early conversations, that they were not going to pursue those discussions to the same level because they knew where it was directed... I think at this point to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong…I understand we’ve all made a decision, and it’s not as easy as it sounds, but to say that LIV players don’t deserve some spots in major championships, I think, is wrong, and I hope that evolves into what it should be, right…. The World Ranking points, need to figure something out because it’s not fair for anybody in that sense.”It is pertinent to note that Rahm won the Saudi-backed circuit’s season-long individual standings this year. However, the Ryder Cupper’s win converted to zero points on the OWGR. As per the current system, Rahm will continue to plummet in the rankings unless improves during the major championship season in 2026.