Veteran PGA caddie Kip Henley sends a message after the Charlie Kirk assassination

Veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley shared his reaction on his social media account following Charlie Kirk's assassination. The American right-wing political activist was shot dead during a campus event on Wednesday in Utah.

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the news through Truth Social by sharing a video. Kip Henley expressed his condolences to Kirk in a post on his X account. He shared a message for his family. He wrote:

"A very sad day in America. My heart hurts for the Kirk family."

A fan in the comment section reacted to his post and wrote:

"Charlie Kirk: "It's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some g*n d*aths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment"

Charlie Kirk: "It's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment"

To which Kipley replied:

"Brandon you are in a terrible place in your life right now. Seek help man. Please never come to my timeline again."



Kip Henley later shared a message on his account. He wrote:

"Anyone that finds any piece of joy in the Charlie Kirk situation is a morally bankrupt human being. There’s so many sick people in this world now."



Charlie Kirk was shot just 20 minutes after the event started in Utah, in front of 3,000 people. He was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead during treatment.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erica Frantzve, former Miss Arizona USA, and two kids. His son was born in 2024.

Anthony Kim slams nurse for reportedly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

After the death of Charlie Kirk, a news report circulated that a nurse at Mercy Hospital, Shelly Harmon, reportedly celebrated his demise. A fan page on X named Libs on TikTok shared the news about Harmon on Wednesday. They wrote:

"Shelly Harmon, a nurse at Mercy Hospital (@FollowMercy) in Oklahoma, made a post celebrating Charlie Kirk's death and wants to start a GoFundMe for the shooter."

American golfer Anthony Kim slammed Harmon in a post on X and said that she should “never have a job” caring for others.

"Was lucky enuf 2 have amazing humans @MercyOklahoma hospital from doctors 2 nurses but we had no idea u guys also employed people like SHELLY HARMON who is celebrating @charliekirk11 death. She should never have a job to care 4 others. Is she related 2 @GovTimWalz?"he wrote.



Anthony Kim is an avid supporter of Donald Trump, and he often shares posts praising the U.S. President. Kim also paid condolences to Kirk's family on his death.

The 40-year-old is having a time away from the green after the completion of the regular season. Kim returned to play last season but was relegated from the series, as he failed to secure a position in a lock zone in the season standings.

