Vijay Singh sends a message to ‘too old’ golfers after pulling out of PGA Championship

Vijay Singh sent a message to 'too old' golfers after he pulled out from the PGA Championship. The second major tournament of the season welcomes 156 golfers, including past champions. As Singh won the PGA Championship twice, he has lifetime access to play at the major.

However, Singh pulled out of the major recently to play at the Regions Tradition. Following his withdrawal, he wrote a motivational post on X for the old golfers.

“Just in case you thought 40 was “too old”, I had my best season at 41 and won my second @PGAChampionship 🏆 You can do anything if you work hard for it,” he wrote.

Before this, Singh also withdrew from the Masters Tournament, citing injuries. The golfer won three major titles in his life, including the 2000 Masters Tournament, and the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championship.

In 2025, Vijay Singh mostly played at the PGA Tour Champions Tour events, and his last tournament was the Insperity Invitational, where he finished at T65 with 4-over. His best finish was a T5 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic with 13-under.

Vijay Singh shared his experience of winning the second PGA Championship

Vijay Singh won the second PGA Championship title in 2004. Following his win, Singh joined a press conference in Wisconsin to share his playing experience. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“A bit surprised that I won the way I scored today. Justin let me off there on the last hole and a few other holes before that. I didn't think I played that badly. I just hit two bad shots, one on 4, one on 15. The shot I hit on 7 was quite a good shot. I played nicely. The putter let me down today, which I didn't think I putted badly, I just didn't make any putts. I made my first birdie on the 19th hole, which is why I had a big smile. Somebody asked me why I smiled after I made that putt.”

“I'm not disappointed with the way I played, but the way I putted, a little disappointed. But, hey, I won…I hit a pretty decent drive on 4 and tried to cut a 3-iron and pulled it. It was in a bunker, couldn't get it out. I chipped up about eight feet and missed that. 7th hole, I hit a 5-iron just left, chipped it about eight feet, and missed that one. 15, I hit a driver, tried to hit a 5-wood out of there, pulled it left. Knocked it on about 15 feet and missed that,” Singh added.

Singh won with a score of 8-under, and he shot 67, 68, 69, and 76 in the four rounds of the tournament. The golfer defeated Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in the playoffs to win the title.

