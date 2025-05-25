Viktor Hovland applauds fellow Norwegian for insane feat at the 2025 Soudal Open

Viktor Hovland gave a shoutout to fellow Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan after his big win at the 2025 Soudal Open. Reitan won his first DP World Tour event on Sunday (May 25) by making a birdie on the second playoff hole, beating out Ewen Ferguson and Darius van Driel.

Reitan went out early in the final round and shot a brilliant 9-under 62 to take the clubhouse lead at 13-under. He finished with rounds of 71, 66, 72, and 62, totaling 271 strokes.

After Reitan's triumph, Hovland reshared a post from the DP World Tour on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Faen så deilig,” which translates to “How damn good!” in English.

Viktor Hovland praises Norwegian golfer Kristoffer Reitan for his breakthrough win (via viktor_hovland)

Ranked 278th in the world at the time, Reitan’s win came in his 16th start of the season. His previous best finishes of the season include T2 at the Hainan Classic, T14 at the Qatar Masters, and T24 at both the U.S. Open Final Qualifying and the Bahrain Championship.

Other appearances this year include the Turkish Airlines Open (T33), Hero Indian Open (T31), and BMW Australian PGA Championship (T85), among others.

"Its been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I keep thinking back to a few years ago when I was considering stopping playing because I didn't find it enjoyable any more, didn't see progress, and to be able to turn it around the way I have been doing the last couple of years has been amazing - to seal it with victory here is ridiculous," Reitan said after the win via the DP World Tour.

"I felt like it was a little bit my day and that was evident at the end. I couldn't be more thrilled."

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland, currently ranked World No. 12, is taking a break from competition and did not play at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.

How has Viktor Hovland performed so far in the 2025 season?

Viktor Hovland has played in ten events in the 2025 season so far. The seven-time PGA Tour winner has recorded one win and one Top-10 finish as of May 2025.

He started the year with a T36 finish at The Sentry. He then finished T22 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 10-under. After that, Hovland missed three straight cuts at the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship.

He bounced back by winning the Valspar Championship, finishing 11-under par for his first win of the season. At The Masters, he tied for 21st place at 2-under par, followed by a T13 finish at the RBC Heritage at 10 under.

Hovland then placed T54 at the Truist Championship, finishing even par, and most recently tied for 28th at the PGA Championship at 1-under par.

