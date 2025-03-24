"Viktor Hovland is BACK"; "Justin Thomas chokes it away" - Fans react to Norwegian star's win at the Valspar Championship 2025

Viktor Hovland carded a 4-under 67 to lift the Valspar Championship 2025 trophy. Following the final round, he aggregated at 11-under to post a one-shot win over Justin Thomas.

The Norwegian star entered the final day at Copperhead Course with a one-shot lead. He began with two birdies in the first three holes and added four more birdies on the back nine. Although he bogeyed the final hole of the day, he managed to maintain the lead over Thomas, who bogeyed two of the last three holes.

This is Hovland's first win since the Tour Championship 2023 and his seventh win on the PGA Tour.

Fans online lauded Viktor Hovland for his outstanding win at the Innisbrook. However, some felt that Justin Thomas choked under pressure during the critical moments.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Viktor is BACK," one fan wrote.

"JT chokes it away," another fan wrote.

"Good to see a guy overcome those doubts. Many haven’t," another fan commented.

"Great win for Viktor especially after his struggles over the last couple of years," this fan opined.

"But I thought he lost his swing??" this user wrote.

"lets go victor never doubted you would be back so happy your back to winning ways ❤️," one fan remarked.

How much money did Viktor Hovland earn for the Valspar Championship 2025 triumph?

The purse size of the Valspar Championship 2025 was $8.7 million and Viktor Hovland bagged $1.566 million as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Valspar Championship 2025 (up to the top 36 and ties:

1. Viktor Hovland: $1,566,000.

2. Justin Thomas: $948,300.

3. Jacob Bridgeman: $600,300.

T4. Bud Cauley: $366,125.

T4. Billy Horschel: $366,125.

T4. Ryo Hisatsune: $366,125.

7. Davis Riley: $293,625.

T8. Seamus Power: $245,775.

T8. Lucas Glover: $245,775.

T8. Corey Conners: $245,775.

T8. Shane Lowry: $245,775.

T12. Xander Schauffele: $178,350.

T12. Eric Cole: $178,350.

T12. Kevin Yu: $178,350.

T12. Ricky Castillo: $178,350.

T16. Sam Ryder: $128,325.

T16. Tommy Fleetwood: $128,325.

T16. Matt McCarty: $128,325.

T16. Henrik Norlander: $128,325.

T16. Byeong Hun An: $128,325.

T16. Nico Echavarria: $128,325.

T22. Thomas Detry: $81,200.

T22. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $81,200.

T22. Victor Perez: $81,200.

T22. Emiliano Grillo: $81,200.

T22. Joe Highsmith: $81,200.

T22. Jeremy Paul: $81,200.

T28. Sepp Straka: $55,843.

T28. Mac Meissner: $55,843.

T28. Michael Kim: $55,843.

T28. Steven Fisk: $55,843.

T28. Matti Schmid: $55,843.

T28. J.T. Poston: $55,843.

T28. Patrick Fishburn: $55,843.

T28. Jordan Spieth: $55,843.

T36. Tom Kim: $40,527.

T36. Thorbjorn Olesen: $40,527.

T36. Mackenzie Hughes: $40,527.

T36. Sami Valimaki: $40,527.

T36. Sahith Theegala: $40,527.

T36. Stephan Jaeger: $40,527.

