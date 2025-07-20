Viktor Hovland took some time amidst the Open Championship to explore new places in Northern Ireland. The Norwegian golfer is playing this week at the Major, but had a tough time on the greens. He made the cut but settled in a tie for 62nd place after three rounds.

On Saturday, Viktor Hovland shared a few pictures of his outing at Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of giant rock columns and was amazed at the structure. He described it with a one-word caption.

"Aliens," he wrote.

Viktor Hovland claims ‘aliens’ moment in Northern Ireland amid The Open/@viktor_hovland

The UNESCO World Heritage site is a major tourist attraction and was created because of a volcanic fissure eruption. Its giant structures stupefy the locals, and some call it an ancient alien.

In another snap, he provided a glimpse of the picturesque location, surrounded by water and a green cliff.

Meanwhile, at The Open Championship, Hovland started his campaign in the first round on Thursday, July 17. He started on the first tee hole with a par, followed by an eagle on the second hole.

However, he then struggled and made back-to-back bogeys from the fourth and sixth holes. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made two bogeys and a birdie for a round 2-over 73.

In the second round, Hovland had an amazing start and made three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes and then added two bogeys and one more birdie on the front nine, and on the back nine carded a bogey and a birdie for a round of 2-under 69. The PGA Tour pro played the third round of 2-over 73 after carding five bogeys and three birdies.

Scottie Scheffler is in contention for the title after taking a lead ahead of the finale at 14-under.

A look into Viktor Hovland's performance in 2025

This season on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland started the campaign at the Sentry. He played rounds of 70, 69, 68, and 70 to settle in a tie for 36th place. He struggled at the start of the season and missed three back-to-back cuts at the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship, but then went on to win the Valspar Championship.

Here are the results of the tournaments Viktor Hovland played in 2025:

The Sentry: T36 (70, 69, 68, 70)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22 (65, 70, 73, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: CUT (73, 76)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (77, 72)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (80, 68)

Valspar Championship: 1st (70, 67, 69, 67)

Masters Tournament: T21 (71, 69, 73, 73)

RBC Heritage: T13 (69, 68, 68, 69)

Truist Championship: T54 (69, 70, 71, 70)

PGA Championship: T28 (69, 71, 72, 71)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T25 (74, 73, 75, 70)

U.S. Open: 3rd (71, 68, 70, 73)

Travelers Championship: W/D (66, 75, 63)

Genesis Scottish Open: T11 (66, 72, 67, 67)

