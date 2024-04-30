Viktor Hovland confirms participation in the Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland hasn't played since a dismal Masters outing where he failed to make the cut, but the golfer has confirmed that he will be in the field at the Travelers Championship. The event is not until late June but Hovland has already confirmed his presence.

It's highly unlikely that the Travelers Championship will be the next time the golf world sees the Norwegian again. There are quite a few tournaments on schedule between now and the Travelers Championship, and a more than two-month absence just isn't probable.

Whether it's at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson or something else soon, Hovland will play again before the Travelers, but fans who wanted to attend that event can confidently expect to see the World No. 7 golfer. Hovland placed T29 last year at the Travelers after shooting 12 under par.

Viktor Hovland reportedly considering tour change

After a breakthrough season in 2023, Viktor Hovland has not had the best start to the 2024 season. He won the Tour Championship en route to the FedEx Cup last season, but his best outing yet in 2024 is just a T19. There's been far more bad than good.

It prompted Hovland to fire his coach, and rumors of a move away from the PGA Tour have been growing. He has been the subject of LIV Golf rumors before, but now, there's some backing with his current form.

Lee Astley said to GolfMagic:

"Hovland has been touted as LIV’s next big name to join the grid alongside the likes of Major winners Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. The Norwegian has been a vocal critic of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s handling of the PGA-PIF merger and a fresh outlook could be exactly what his career needs."

Hovland did just land about $15 million reportedly from the PGA Tour Enterprise equity stake, but that would pale in comparison to what LIV might sign him for. It is worth noting that he has been critical of LIV and had previously declined their advances.

Viktor Hovland is linked with LIV Golf

The format in particular didn't impress him. He was quoted as saying (via Golf Monthly):

“I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut. You need 150 players and a cut. If you don't play well enough, you're out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper."

Hovland also said that if he had transitioned over to LIV, he doesn't believe he would have become a better golfer.

Viktor Hovland has also, as mentioned, been very critical of the PGA Tour's leadership. That wasn't enough to make him reconsider his place before, but this is a different time. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“But the management has not done a good job. They almost see the players as labor, and not as part of the members. After all, we are the PGA Tour. Without the players, there is nothing."

LIV has reportedly been looking at a big-name golfer to join the ranks, and there aren't a lot bigger than the World No. 7 to join with Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and others.