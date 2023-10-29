Viktor Hovland extends his big season run by winning at Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational

Viktor Hovland's exceptional form for the 2022-23 season has impressed the entire golfing community as the Norwegian keeps winning championships on the bounce. He recently triumphed at the Oak Tree National Pro Scratch Invitational along with golfer Ian Davis.

The 2-man team event was an exciting opportunity for Hovland to keep his winning streak alive and he did so along with Davis, the former Oklahoma State golfer. Hovland and Davis didn't have the best of days on Thursday as they trailed by three shots after scoring a 2-under 69. However, their two consecutive birdies on Friday helped them get the lead in the tournament and eventually win it.

Viktor Hovland has won over $33.5 million during the course of this season and got his fourth consecutive victory in his home state. The 26-year-old's winning streak started at the BMW Championship, followed by the Tour Championship, resulting in the FedEx Cup trophy.

Hovland also impressed at the Ryder Cup and was the catalyst behind Team Europe's victory against the United States. The Norwegian golfer will be hoping to go five in a row as he is scheduled to feature at the Hero World Challenge and has a strong chance to win it again, being the two-time defending champion.

Viktor Hovland believes he's the best golfer on the planet currently

The Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup are two of the most prestigious golf tournaments out there. Viktor Hovland dominated both of them and won a few additional tournaments as well. However, that didn't help him get the No. 1 spot in the OWGR rankings, which is currently reserved by Scottie Scheffler.

Following his exceptional performance at the end of the season, Hovland believes he's the best golfer on the planet currently. However, he also applauded the skills of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, saying that they have a fair shot to be the best as well. He said (via The Smylie Show):

“The way I’ve played the last couple months, I would say I believe I am. At the same time, what Scottie did, what Jon Rahm (No. 2) did, and how consistent (No. 3) Rory [McIlroy] has played this year, I think any of us could be the best player in the world on any given week.”