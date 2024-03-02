Viktor Hovland feels the game of Golf lacks soul despite $30,000,000 earnings on the PGA Tour 

Viktor Hovland feels that despite all the money in professional golf at the moment, it has become a little soulless as all focus has been on the money nowadays.

Since the arrival of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has also pulled its socks and made a multifold increase in the event purse. Last year, Hovland was the biggest beneficiary of this, as he ended up winning more than $30 million thanks to his FedEx Cup win. However, he believes that placing more emphasis on the monetary aspect of the game is the reason why it lacks soul currently.

"Obviously, the paycheck is pretty nice as well," he said as per Outkick. "But if that’s what you’re remembering by the end of the week, that feels a little bit soulless, in my opinion."

Viktor Hovland said that while LIV Golf was bringing money into the game, the talk of the money from the PGA Tour was quite sad.

He continued:

"Now money is important, and everyone needs to get paid accordingly and in a fair way, but I don’t think that needs to be the driving force behind this or the story every single week.

"Not to dog on a tournament here or there, you could put the purse of the John Deere to $6 million for first place, but I’d much rather win a Memorial or a tournament like that. You’re going to have those memories of winning that event, seeing your name on that trophy – that’s pretty cool.

Is Viktor Hovland playing the Cognizant Classic 2024?

Viktor Hovland is not playing at the 2024 Cogninzant Classic, the current stop on the PGA Tour. He has played just three events this season and is yet to make a top-ten finish.

Last year, Hovland had an incredible season as he won the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship and then went on to win the Tour Championship to clinch the FedEx Cup title. He also had a joint runner-up finish at the PGA Championship. Besides, he was also part of Europe's successful campaign at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Viktor Hovland is expected to return next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next signature event of the season. The event is set to take place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida, from Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10.

Last year, the Norwegian golfer finished T10 at 5-under, four strokes behind the winner, Kurt Kitayama. He has won six titles so far on the PGA Tour, and it will be interesting to see how many he adds up this season.