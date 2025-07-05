Viktor Hovland flaunts hilarious ‘virginity’ quote tee on Instagram

Viktor Hovland is on a break and having fun with his pals. Recently, a photo of him emerged from a celebration where he was seen flaunting a hilarious 'virginity' quote tee.

Hovland is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and was last seen at the Travelers Championship, where he pulled out ahead of the final round. Since then, he has been on a break and is recovering from a minor injury.

On Friday, July 4, Norwegian golfer Kevin Andre Wright shared several stories from a fun outing with fellow countryman Viktor Hovland and others. In one of the stories, Hovland was holding a tee that had a quote saying,

"Haven’t lost my virginity because I never lose."

What's next for Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland has confirmed his return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Scottish Open, which will tee off on Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This will be the final preparation event ahead of the Open Championship 2025, which will be played in the third week of July.

Hovland has had a decent season so far, making ten cuts in thirteen starts on the PGA Tour. He has recorded six top-25 finishes, including two top-10s. He also claimed a win at the Valspar Championship, beating Justin Thomas by a one-stroke margin. It was his first win on Tour since his victory at the Tour Championship in 2023.

Here’s a look at Viktor Hovland’s results on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this season:

PGA Tour

The Sentry (Kapalua Resort – Plantation Course) – T36, −15 (70‑69‑68‑70)

– T36, −15 (70‑69‑68‑70) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links) – T22, −10 (65‑70‑73‑70)

– T22, −10 (65‑70‑73‑70) The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines – South Course) – Missed Cut, +5 (73‑76)

– Missed Cut, +5 (73‑76) Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge) – Missed Cut, +5 (77‑72)

– Missed Cut, +5 (77‑72) THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass) – Missed Cut, +4 (80‑68)

– Missed Cut, +4 (80‑68) Valspar Championship (Innisbrook – Copperhead Course) – 1, −11 (70‑67‑69‑67)

– 1, −11 (70‑67‑69‑67) Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club) – T21, −2 (71‑69‑73‑73)

– T21, −2 (71‑69‑73‑73) RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links) – T13, −10 (69‑68‑68‑69)

– T13, −10 (69‑68‑68‑69) Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club – Wissahickon) – T54, E (69‑70‑71‑70)

– T54, E (69‑70‑71‑70) PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club) – T28, −1 (69‑71‑72‑71)

– T28, −1 (69‑71‑72‑71) The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village Golf Club) – T25, +4 (74‑73‑75‑70)

– T25, +4 (74‑73‑75‑70) US Open (Oakmont Country Club) – 3, +2 (71‑68‑70‑73)

– 3, +2 (71‑68‑70‑73) Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands) – Withdrawn, −5 (66‑75‑63‑9)

DP World Tour

Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club) – Missed Cut, +4 (75‑73)

