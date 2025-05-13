Viktor Hovland gets into the grind ahead of the PGA Championship after Philadelphia disappointment

Viktor Hovland had a bit of a disappointing run last week in Philadelphia. The Truist Championship was his final tune-up before this week's Major, and he did not perform at his best level last week.

At the Truist, the sixth Signature Event (out of eight total) this season on the PGA Tour, Hovland finished even to par after four rounds. It was good enough to tie for 54th.

Viktor Hovland shared a story from his trainer (Instagram/viktor_hovland)

Now, at the PGA Championship, he's working early to try and get into good shape for the tee times later this week (May 15-18). He shared an Instagram story from a trainer showcasing a tense workout.

Hovland was not working out on the golf course, though. He wasn't getting in swings or practicing his putts. Rather, the Norwegian golfer was in the gym working on his general fitness to stay in good shape on the course later.

Last year at this very tournament, albeit at a different venue, Hovland had perhaps his best outing at a Major to date. He's still aiming for his first win, but he came closest at the 2024 PGA Championship.

He shot a stellar -18, a score that one would ordinarily think is good enough to win a Major. It wasn't, though, as Bryson DeChambeau shot -20 and Xander Schauffele birdied the 18th to win at -21. Hovland had to settle for solo third place.

What are the odds Viktor Hovland wins his first Major at PGA Championship?

Viktor Hovland has been a professional since 2019, but he has yet to capture a Major title. He's come up short in all four, though he's come close in three of the four.

Can Viktor Hovland win his first Major title this week? (Image via Imagn)

His best finish was a T2 at the 2023 PGA Championship to Brooks Koepka. He finished T7 that year at the Masters, and he also has a T4 at the 2022 Open Championship.

Can he break through this year? He has decent odds of doing so. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, but Hovland isn't too terribly far off, per Sportsline (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Hovland has stronger odds to win than Jordan Spieth, who is chasing a career Grand Slam. The Norwegian is also in better shape than Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry.

