Viktor Hovland gives a nonchalant verdict on the 2025 Valspar Championship winner's mural

Viktor Hovland has finally broken his over-a-year winless streak on the PGA Tour with a remarkable victory at the Valspar Championship. The Norwegian golfer took the lead in the game after 54 holes and extended his lead with a final round of 67 to seize the title.

In the press conference of the 2025 Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 23, Viktor Hovland was asked about his initial thoughts on what he would be doing with the winner's mural. In response, the 27-year-old said:

"Wow. Okay. I'll, I don't know, I'll donate it to the golf club and they can put it wherever they want. (Laughing)."

Notably, this win came since his last victory at the 2023 season-concluding Tour Championship. He had struggled on the PGA Tour since then but finally made a much-needed comeback at last week's event.

The victory at the Valspar Championship awarded Viktor Hovland $1.56 million in prize money from the purse of $8.7 million. Justin Thomas settled for second place followed by Jacob Bridgeman, who settled in solo third place.

Here are some of the top finishes at the 2025 Valspar Championship:

WINNER - Viktor Hovland (-11)

2 - Justin Thomas (-10)

3 - Jacob Bridgeman (-9)

T4 - Bud Cauley (-8)

T4 - Billy Horschel (-8)

T4 - Ryo Hisatsune (-8)

7 - Davis Riley (-7)

T8 - Seamus Power (-6)

T8 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T8 - Corey Conners (-6)

T8 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (-5)

T12 - Eric Cole (-5)

T12 - Kevin Yu (-5)

T12 - Ricky Castillo (-5)

Viktor Hovland talks about his "unbelievable" win at the Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland at the Valspar Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Hovland started the 2025 season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry, where he finished in T36 place, and then secured a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he struggled with his game thereafter and missed the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

The victory at the Valspar Championship brought much relief for the Oklahoma resident as he was struggling with his game on the PGA Tour. In the press conference, the 27-year-old opened up about clinching his seventh title on the Tour, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It feels unbelievable. It's been quite the struggle the past year and a half, so for me to come back and win this tournament is quite incredible because, yeah, I was not very hopeful with my game leading into this week and, yeah, just goes to show this game is pretty crazy."

Having started playing at the professional level in 2019, Viktor Hovland has clinched a total of 11 titles, including seven on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour, and two other professional wins.

