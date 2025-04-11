Golf fans are reacting on social media to the coverage of the second round of The Masters. Viktor Hovland got hot on Friday, shooting a three-under-par 69 and putting him at four under par for the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau is also near the top of the leaderboard. On social media, many golf fans don't believe the game's best players are being shown on the various broadcats, specifically referencing DeChambeau.

The official X account of The Masters posted a video of Hovland's birdie on the par-three 16th hole, which briefly put him at six-under par for the tournament before he bogeyed the final two holes of his round. Many fans in the comments praised Hovland, while others criticized the tournamen't broadcast coverage for not showing enough of DeChambeau's shots.

"Viktor Hovland reaches six under par and a tie for third. He's had four consecutive birdies. #themasters," the caption read on The Masters' post on X.

"Viktor Hovland is right in this. First major win loading?" one of the users replied.

"Good stuff Viktor," another user replied.

"His touch and rhythm are very good, which makes people look forward to his next performance!" another user commented in the replies.

Many of the users who replied to the post noted how they don't believe there has been enough coverage of Bryson DeChambeau during the tournament.

"How’s Bryson doing? Wish we could watch him!" one user replied.

"Why am I not seeing Bryson anywhere?? He's only in 2nd place..." another user replied.

"All we want to do is watch Bryson! Please get him coverage now," another reply read.

The two golfers are both in contention as they head into the weekend.

How did Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland do in the first two rounds of The Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are both in contention heading into the weekend at The Masters. The two golf stars are both in search of their first green jacket and Hovland is in search of his first major title.

DeChambeau shined in both of his first two rounds and is in the clubhouse in solo second place, one shot behind leader Justin Rose. DeChambeau fired a three-under-par 69 in the first round and a four-under-par 68 in round two.

DeChambeau's best Masters finish came last year, when he finished tied for sixth place. He followed that up by finishing in solo second place at the PGA Championship and winning the U.S. Open.

Hovland is in the clubhouse at four-under par for the tournament after shooting a three-under-par 69 in his second round. He shot one-under par in round one. Hovland had gotten to six-under par for the tournament after making birdie on the par-three 16th hole, but he made bogey on both 17 and 18.

Hovland is still in search of his first major victory. His best finish at The Masters came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh place.

