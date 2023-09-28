Viktor Hovland made a hole-in-one of the par 4 fifth hole at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in the practice rounds ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup. The European team has got off to a fast start, as Hovland is in form and raring to go.

Stepping up to the 302-yard hole with a 3-wood in hand, the ball dropped into the hole as his teammates Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Ludvig Aberg burst into applause. Needless to say, the Norwegian golfer also earned the praise of those watching on.

Expand Tweet

Many fans on Twitter congratulated the golfer, as team Europe seems to be in reliable hands. It comes as a boost of confidence just a few days ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Ryder Cup has seen six aces ever since it has been played. Peter Butler shot the very first hole-in-one in 1973, followed by Nick Faldo in 1993, Costantino Rocca and Howard Clark in 1995, as well as Paul Casey and Scott Verplank in 2006.

Viktor Hovland feels like everything 'clicked' in place ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland will be at the Ryder Cup with the European team this year, and looks to be one of the most consistent golfers. He has worked hard the entire year to secure his place on the team. Speaking via SBNation, Hovland said:

“I think this time around, with all the work that I’ve done on the short game and some of the accomplishments that I’ve made in the last few tournaments and throughout the year, I feel like I’m much more accomplished.”

Hovland sealed his place in the European team with a playoff entry at the 2023 Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour. His strong performance this year will add experience to the roster, which is headlined by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Following is the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

The US team will aim to defend its title in Rome this year, after claiming victory over Europe at the Whistling Straits in 2021.