Viktor Hovland opens up about conspiracy theories: "We're sold a narrative"

Viktor Hovland recently appeared on "Life on Tour" on the YouTube channel of DP World Tour. During the episode, Hovland discussed a variety of topics related to golf and the ones about other walks of life. One such topic the veteran golfer spoke about was his penchant for conspiracy theories.

Deep into the conversation, Hovland was asked about his love for science conspiracy theories and whether he had something to share. Hovland went on to say that he did not hold any opinions. In what was a detailed answer, the Norwegian professional golfer said:

"I don't know. I don't hold any opinions, or there is not like okay this is 100% factual. But, it's interesting. I think in society today, we are sold a narrative that is hard to question. And when you start to question things and start looking deeper and deeper beyond the layers, it gets pretty interesting. There is a lot of just more and more questions that you can ask. And the better questions you ask, the cooler answers you get." [34:54 onawards]

Trending

You can check what Viktor Hovland said in the video below:

On the golf front, Viktor Hovland was last seen competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. In this tournament, Hovland scored 65-70-73-70 and tied for 22nd place. This was his second PGA Tour tournament of 2025.

How much did Viktor Hovland earn for his T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had a purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland earned $158,270 for his T22 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Rory McIlroy -21 $3,600,000

2 Shane Lowry -19 $2,160,000

T3 Lucas Glover -18 $1,160,000

T3 Justin Rose -18 $1,160,000

T5 Russell Henley -17 $755,000

T5 Cam Davis -17 $755,000

T7 Tom Kim -16 $640,000

T7 Sepp Straka -16 $640,000

T9 Billy Horschel -15 $535,000

T9 Scottie Scheffler -15 $535,000

T9 Taylor Pendrith -15 $535,000

12 Si Woo Kim -13 $455,000

T13 Andrew Novak -12 $368,500

T13 Jason Day -12 $368,500

T13 Tony Finau -12 $368,500

T13 Austin Eckroat -12 $368,500

T17 Tom Hoge -11 $272,000

T17 Seamus Power -11 $272,000

T17 Min Woo Lee -11 $272,000

T17 Collin Morikawa -11 $272,000

T17 Sam Stevens -11 $272,000

T22 Adam Scott -10 $158,270

T22 Byeong Hun An -10 $158,270

T22 Taylor Moore -10 $158,270

T22 Patrick Rodgers -10 $158,270

T22 Gary Woodland -10 $158,270

T22 Akshay Bhatia -10 $158,270

T22 Tommy Fleetwood -10 $158,270

T22 Eric Cole -10 $158,270

T22 Viktor Hovland -10 $158,270

T22 Sam Burns -10 $158,270

T22 Rasmus Hojgaard -10 $158,270

T33 Sungjae Im -9 $99,000

T33 Keith Mitchell -9 $99,000

T33 Nick Taylor -9 $99,000

T33 Patrick Cantlay -9 $99,000

T33 J.J. Spaun -9 $99,000

T33 Jake Knapp -9 $99,000

T33 Lee Hodges -9 $99,000

T40 Stephan Jaeger -8 $66,375

T40 Mackenzie Hughes -8 $66,375

T40 Erik van Rooyen -8 $66,375

T40 Maverick McNealy -8 $66,375

T40 Robert MacIntyre -8 $66,375

T40 Jhonattan Vegas -8 $66,375

T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $66,375

T40 Aaron Rai -8 $66,375

T48 Will Zalatoris -7 $48,600

T48 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 $48,600

T48 Thomas Detry -7 $48,600

T48 Hideki Matsuyama -7 $48,600

T48 Justin Thomas -7 $48,600

T53 Max Homa -6 $43,000

T53 Brian Harman -6 $43,000

T53 Sahith Theegala -6 $43,000

T53 Rickie Fowler -6 $43,000

T53 J.T. Poston -6 $43,000

T58 Harry Hall -5 $39,250

T58 Denny McCarthy -5 $39,250

T58 Davis Thompson -5 $39,250

T58 Nick Dunlap -5 $39,250

T62 Justin Lower -4 $37,750

T62 Chris Kirk -4 $37,750

64 Kevin Yu -3 $37,000

T65 Keegan Bradley -2 $36,000

T65 Adam Hadwin -2 $36,000

T65 Corey Conners -2 $36,000

68 Doug Ghim -1 $35,000

T69 Jordan Spieth E $34,500

T69 Beau Hossler E $34,500

T69 Ben Griffin E $34,500

72 Cameron Young 1 $34,000

T73 Matthieu Pavon 2 $33,375

T73 Wyndham Clark 2 $33,375

T73 Harris English 2 $33,375

T73 Mark Hubbard 2 $33,375

77 Nico Echavarria 5 $32,750

78 Brendon Todd 10 $32,500

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback