Viktor Hovland opens up about conspiracy theories: "We're sold a narrative"

Viktor Hovland recently appeared on "Life on Tour" on the YouTube channel of DP World Tour. During the episode, Hovland discussed a variety of topics related to golf and the ones about other walks of life. One such topic the veteran golfer spoke about was his penchant for conspiracy theories.
Deep into the conversation, Hovland was asked about his love for science conspiracy theories and whether he had something to share. Hovland went on to say that he did not hold any opinions. In what was a detailed answer, the Norwegian professional golfer said:
"I don't know. I don't hold any opinions, or there is not like okay this is 100% factual. But, it's interesting. I think in society today, we are sold a narrative that is hard to question. And when you start to question things and start looking deeper and deeper beyond the layers, it gets pretty interesting. There is a lot of just more and more questions that you can ask. And the better questions you ask, the cooler answers you get." [34:54 onawards]
You can check what Viktor Hovland said in the video below:
On the golf front, Viktor Hovland was last seen competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. In this tournament, Hovland scored 65-70-73-70 and tied for 22nd place. This was his second PGA Tour tournament of 2025.
How much did Viktor Hovland earn for his T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had a purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland earned $158,270 for his T22 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- 1 Rory McIlroy -21 $3,600,000
- 2 Shane Lowry -19 $2,160,000
- T3 Lucas Glover -18 $1,160,000
- T3 Justin Rose -18 $1,160,000
- T5 Russell Henley -17 $755,000
- T5 Cam Davis -17 $755,000
- T7 Tom Kim -16 $640,000
- T7 Sepp Straka -16 $640,000
- T9 Billy Horschel -15 $535,000
- T9 Scottie Scheffler -15 $535,000
- T9 Taylor Pendrith -15 $535,000
- 12 Si Woo Kim -13 $455,000
- T13 Andrew Novak -12 $368,500
- T13 Jason Day -12 $368,500
- T13 Tony Finau -12 $368,500
- T13 Austin Eckroat -12 $368,500
- T17 Tom Hoge -11 $272,000
- T17 Seamus Power -11 $272,000
- T17 Min Woo Lee -11 $272,000
- T17 Collin Morikawa -11 $272,000
- T17 Sam Stevens -11 $272,000
- T22 Adam Scott -10 $158,270
- T22 Byeong Hun An -10 $158,270
- T22 Taylor Moore -10 $158,270
- T22 Patrick Rodgers -10 $158,270
- T22 Gary Woodland -10 $158,270
- T22 Akshay Bhatia -10 $158,270
- T22 Tommy Fleetwood -10 $158,270
- T22 Eric Cole -10 $158,270
- T22 Viktor Hovland -10 $158,270
- T22 Sam Burns -10 $158,270
- T22 Rasmus Hojgaard -10 $158,270
- T33 Sungjae Im -9 $99,000
- T33 Keith Mitchell -9 $99,000
- T33 Nick Taylor -9 $99,000
- T33 Patrick Cantlay -9 $99,000
- T33 J.J. Spaun -9 $99,000
- T33 Jake Knapp -9 $99,000
- T33 Lee Hodges -9 $99,000
- T40 Stephan Jaeger -8 $66,375
- T40 Mackenzie Hughes -8 $66,375
- T40 Erik van Rooyen -8 $66,375
- T40 Maverick McNealy -8 $66,375
- T40 Robert MacIntyre -8 $66,375
- T40 Jhonattan Vegas -8 $66,375
- T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $66,375
- T40 Aaron Rai -8 $66,375
- T48 Will Zalatoris -7 $48,600
- T48 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 $48,600
- T48 Thomas Detry -7 $48,600
- T48 Hideki Matsuyama -7 $48,600
- T48 Justin Thomas -7 $48,600
- T53 Max Homa -6 $43,000
- T53 Brian Harman -6 $43,000
- T53 Sahith Theegala -6 $43,000
- T53 Rickie Fowler -6 $43,000
- T53 J.T. Poston -6 $43,000
- T58 Harry Hall -5 $39,250
- T58 Denny McCarthy -5 $39,250
- T58 Davis Thompson -5 $39,250
- T58 Nick Dunlap -5 $39,250
- T62 Justin Lower -4 $37,750
- T62 Chris Kirk -4 $37,750
- 64 Kevin Yu -3 $37,000
- T65 Keegan Bradley -2 $36,000
- T65 Adam Hadwin -2 $36,000
- T65 Corey Conners -2 $36,000
- 68 Doug Ghim -1 $35,000
- T69 Jordan Spieth E $34,500
- T69 Beau Hossler E $34,500
- T69 Ben Griffin E $34,500
- 72 Cameron Young 1 $34,000
- T73 Matthieu Pavon 2 $33,375
- T73 Wyndham Clark 2 $33,375
- T73 Harris English 2 $33,375
- T73 Mark Hubbard 2 $33,375
- 77 Nico Echavarria 5 $32,750
- 78 Brendon Todd 10 $32,500