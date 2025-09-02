Viktor Hovland reacts after being named to Team Europe’s Ryder Cup 2025 squad

Viktor Hovland has officially been named as a part of Team Europe's squad for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The highly anticipated tournament will see the golfer take on the challenging Bethpage Black in New York in a few weeks.On Monday, September 1, Team Europe's captain, Luke Donald, confirmed his roster by naming his captain's picks. Hovland was one of the Englishman's six choices.Grateful to be representing Europe away from home grounds, the Norwegian star is excited to make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. In a recent post on Instagram, Hovland posted an image of himself from the last edition of the prestigious event in Rome, along with a brief yet meaningful caption that read (via Instagram @viktor_hovland):&quot;What an honor it is to be part of Team Europe again. See you in New York!&quot;Here's a look at the golfer's most recent post (via Instagram @viktor_hovland): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the top six golfers on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualified to be on the team, the 28-year-old was ranked tenth.Joining the seven-time PGA Tour winner as captain's picks in New York are Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka. Hovland and his fellow Swedish golfer Aberg were paired up for the foursomes match and were a key part of Europe's victory in Rome.Here's a complete look at Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup (via Ryder Cup):PlayersLudvig Aberg (Captain's Pick)Matt Fitzpatrick (Captain's Pick)Tommy Fleetwood (Automatically Qualified)Tyrrell Hatton (Automatically Qualified)Rasmus Hojgaard (Automatically Qualified)Viktor Hovland (Captain's Pick)Shane Lowry (Captain's Pick)Robert MacIntyre (Automatically Qualified)Rory McIlroy (Automatically Qualified)Jon Rahm (Captain's Pick)Justin Rose (Automatically Qualified)Sepp Straka (Captain's Pick)CaptainLuke DonaldVice CaptainsEdoardo MolinariThomas BjornJoe Maria OlazabalFrancesco MolinariEleven players in the 12-man roster, including Viktor Hovland, are returning players who were a part of Team Europe in Rome. Rasmus Hojgaard will be making his maiden Ryder Cup appearance later this month.What is Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup record?Viktor Hovland was a part of Team Europe's roster in 2020 and 2023. On both occasions, he automatically qualified to be a part of the team via points. Heading into his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, he bears an individual record of 3 wins, 4 losses, and 3 ties.The Olympian has a team record of one win and one loss. According to Data Golf, Viktor Hovland has won 45 percent of the potential points available in the last two editions.In the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, he had a record of 0 wins, three losses, and two ties. Having grabbed up 20 percent of the available points, it contributed to Team Europe's loss that year.The 2023 edition of the tournament at Marco Simone saw the Norwegian golfer post a record of three wins, one loss, and one tie. He won 70 percent of the potential points.