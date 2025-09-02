  • home icon
Viktor Hovland reacts after being named to Team Europe’s Ryder Cup 2025 squad

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:42 GMT
The Sentry - Round One - Source: Getty
Viktor Hovland, The Sentry (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland has officially been named as a part of Team Europe's squad for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The highly anticipated tournament will see the golfer take on the challenging Bethpage Black in New York in a few weeks.

On Monday, September 1, Team Europe's captain, Luke Donald, confirmed his roster by naming his captain's picks. Hovland was one of the Englishman's six choices.

Grateful to be representing Europe away from home grounds, the Norwegian star is excited to make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. In a recent post on Instagram, Hovland posted an image of himself from the last edition of the prestigious event in Rome, along with a brief yet meaningful caption that read (via Instagram @viktor_hovland):

"What an honor it is to be part of Team Europe again. See you in New York!"

Here's a look at the golfer's most recent post (via Instagram @viktor_hovland):

As the top six golfers on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualified to be on the team, the 28-year-old was ranked tenth.

Joining the seven-time PGA Tour winner as captain's picks in New York are Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka. Hovland and his fellow Swedish golfer Aberg were paired up for the foursomes match and were a key part of Europe's victory in Rome.

Here's a complete look at Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup (via Ryder Cup):

Players

  • Ludvig Aberg (Captain's Pick)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (Captain's Pick)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (Automatically Qualified)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (Automatically Qualified)
  • Rasmus Hojgaard (Automatically Qualified)
  • Viktor Hovland (Captain's Pick)
  • Shane Lowry (Captain's Pick)
  • Robert MacIntyre (Automatically Qualified)
  • Rory McIlroy (Automatically Qualified)
  • Jon Rahm (Captain's Pick)
  • Justin Rose (Automatically Qualified)
  • Sepp Straka (Captain's Pick)

Captain

  • Luke Donald

Vice Captains

  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Thomas Bjorn
  • Joe Maria Olazabal
  • Francesco Molinari
Eleven players in the 12-man roster, including Viktor Hovland, are returning players who were a part of Team Europe in Rome. Rasmus Hojgaard will be making his maiden Ryder Cup appearance later this month.

What is Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup record?

Viktor Hovland was a part of Team Europe's roster in 2020 and 2023. On both occasions, he automatically qualified to be a part of the team via points. Heading into his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, he bears an individual record of 3 wins, 4 losses, and 3 ties.

The Olympian has a team record of one win and one loss. According to Data Golf, Viktor Hovland has won 45 percent of the potential points available in the last two editions.

In the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, he had a record of 0 wins, three losses, and two ties. Having grabbed up 20 percent of the available points, it contributed to Team Europe's loss that year.

The 2023 edition of the tournament at Marco Simone saw the Norwegian golfer post a record of three wins, one loss, and one tie. He won 70 percent of the potential points.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Edited by Lathika Krishna
