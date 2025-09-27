Viktor Hovland to be replaced after suffering an injury in the morning at the Ryder Cup

This week, Viktor Hovland was competing in the third Ryder Cup of his professional career. However, his electrifying experience at Bethpage Black was recently met with an unfortunate hurdle.

Ad

On the second day of Ryder Cup week, Hovland faced a neck injury shortly after the morning foursomes. For his sore neck, he would be replaced by Tyrrell Hatton for the afternoon matches on Saturday. Instead of Viktor Hovland, Hatton will be facing Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay with Matt Fitzpatrick.

The news was broken to the fans by Rob Jerram from The Today's Golfer, and NUCLR Golf covered the update on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the tweet here:

Ad

Trending

"🚨ℹ️🇪🇺 JUST IN — Viktor Hovland is being replaced by Tyrrell Hatton for the afternoon session after dealing with a neck injury following the morning session, per @RJerramGolf"

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Hovland's injury

Viktor Hovland showcased his golfing skills at the morning foursomes at Bethpage Black on September 27. The European Ryder Cup icon was facing Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on Saturday. The pair of Hovland and MacIntyre ended up securing a 1UP against the American Ryder Cup pair.

Throughout his career, Viktor Hovland has often faced injury issues. Back in 2024, the golfer ended up causing harm to his pinky toe after he ended up stubbing it on the hotel bedframe in Hawaii. Hovland was eveb spotted limping for days. The PGA Tour pro also took a four-month-break following a wrist injury that needed to be resolved. However, the issues with his neck are not entirely new.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More