Viktor Hovland to be replaced after suffering an injury in the morning at the Ryder Cup

This week, Viktor Hovland was competing in the third Ryder Cup of his professional career. However, his electrifying experience at Bethpage Black was recently met with an unfortunate hurdle.
On the second day of Ryder Cup week, Hovland faced a neck injury shortly after the morning foursomes. For his sore neck, he would be replaced by Tyrrell Hatton for the afternoon matches on Saturday. Instead of Viktor Hovland, Hatton will be facing Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay with Matt Fitzpatrick.
The news was broken to the fans by Rob Jerram from The Today's Golfer, and NUCLR Golf covered the update on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the tweet here:
"🚨ℹ️🇪🇺 JUST IN — Viktor Hovland is being replaced by Tyrrell Hatton for the afternoon session after dealing with a neck injury following the morning session, per @RJerramGolf"
Viktor Hovland showcased his golfing skills at the morning foursomes at Bethpage Black on September 27. The European Ryder Cup icon was facing Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on Saturday. The pair of Hovland and MacIntyre ended up securing a 1UP against the American Ryder Cup pair.
Throughout his career, Viktor Hovland has often faced injury issues. Back in 2024, the golfer ended up causing harm to his pinky toe after he ended up stubbing it on the hotel bedframe in Hawaii. Hovland was eveb spotted limping for days. The PGA Tour pro also took a four-month-break following a wrist injury that needed to be resolved. However, the issues with his neck are not entirely new.