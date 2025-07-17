Viktor Hovland reveals what he likes to spend his money on ahead of the Open Championship

Viktor Hovland may be worth millions, but the Norwegian golfer keeps his spending surprisingly simple. Ahead of the Open Championship, he revealed that his recent purchases include a grill for cooking steak and a high-powered blender.

Ad

Hovland has an estimated net worth of $30 million, with $61.58 million earned from the PGA Tour, according to Spotrac. He has also made $5.5 million from appearances in golf’s four majors. Despite not winning a major yet, his 11 professional wins, including seven PGA Tour titles, have helped him build impressive career earnings. He also earns from endorsements with brands like Audemars Piguet, Cisco, Mastercard, Paycom, and his apparel partner J.Lindeberg.

Speaking at Royal Portrush ahead of The Open Championship, Hovland opened up about his spending habits. He admitted to leading a simple lifestyle and shared what he recently bought with his money.

Ad

Trending

Sharing his simple approach to spending, Hovland said:

"A couple of weeks ago, for example, I was on a boys' trip in Marbella, so I could try to spend money on things that are fun, like activities, but in terms of things, there's not that many things to buy. Like, I just bought a grill, a nice grill to grill some steak, and I bought a, what's it called again? Like a blender, it's like a Ninja. It's a Ninja blender. Oh, it cuts it up pretty nicely."

Ad

Ad

Currently ranked No. 11 in the world per the Official World Golf Ranking, Viktor Hovland is set to make his 15th start of the 2025 season at The Open Championship.

How has Viktor Hovland performed so far in 2025?

Viktor Hovland has seven PGA Tour wins to his name, including the 2023 FedEx Cup, and reached as high as World No. 3. In 2025, he has played 14 events so far, recording one win at the Valspar Championship, two top-10 finishes, and seven top-25s. He has made the cut in 11 of those starts.

Ad

Here are Viktor Hovland's 2025 results so far:

The Sentry – T36 (-15)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22 (-10)

The Genesis Invitational – CUT (+5)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT (+5)

THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (+4)

Valspar Championship – 1st (-11)

Masters Tournament – T21 (-2)

RBC Heritage – T13 (-10)

Truist Championship – T54 (E)

PGA Championship – T28 (-1)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T25 (+4)

U.S. Open – 3rd (+2)

Travelers Championship – W/D (-6)

Genesis Scottish Open – T11 (-8)

Ad

Statistically, Viktor Hovland has been solid overall, ranking 25th in Strokes Gained: Total (0.814). He’s been excellent on approach, sitting 2nd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.968) and 14th in Tee-to-Green (0.928). However, his short game remains a weak spot, ranking 140th in Around-the-Green (-0.147) and 131st in Putting (-0.114).

Off the tee, he averages 302.6 yards in driving distance (87th) and 293.0 yards on all drives (94th), with 61.88% driving accuracy (58th). His longest drive this season has been 410 yards, placing him 19th in that category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More