Viktor Hovland's impressive statistics make him one of the major favorites for the 2023 US Open Golf Major

The highly anticipated 2023 US Open is poised to commence with a lineup of 156 of the world's finest golfers. Speculation arises whether this could be Viktor Hovland's moment of triumph. Currently ranked 5th globally, Hovland has emerged as a frontrunner for the third major of the year.

Having secured a T2 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship and a T7 finish at the 2023 Masters, Hovland has exhibited remarkable prowess. Impressively, he boasts the highest cumulative score among all players in the past three majors, tallying an outstanding 27 under par for the Open, the PGA Championship, and the Masters. This exceptional performance sets him apart from his competitors on the course.

Viktor Hovland's last three major championship performances made a statement. Knocking on that door 👀

With such a consistent performance, this has also made him one of the top favorites to win at the US Open. He has also led the last three majors that he has participated in, including the first-round lead at the Masters, the second-round lead at the PGA Championship, and the third-round lead at the Open.

If Viktor Hovland were to take a lead at the major, he would be only the fourth golfer and the first since Tiger Woods to lead at four straight majors. Hovland went toe to toe with Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship and held his own amidst rising pressure from other competitors.

Viktor Hovland to tee off alongside Jon Rahm at the 2023 US Open

With a win at the Memorial Tournament and a T3 finish at the Players, Viktor Hovland's season is shaping up to be a great one. However, he will face tough competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka.

The US Open is set to be held at the Los Angeles Country Club between Jun 15 to 18. Following are the top groups and tee times for the US Open.

Tee No. 1

10:40 am – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

11:13 am – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 am – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

4:32 pm – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:43 pm – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 pm – Brooks Koepka , Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 pm – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomer

Tee No. 10

10:40 am – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 am – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 am – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 am – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 am – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

3:59 pm – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:21 pm – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 pm – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 pm – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

