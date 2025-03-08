Viktor Hovland's putting suffers at Arnold Palmer Invitational despite gear changes

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Mar 08, 2025 01:30 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round - Source: Imagn
Viktor Hovland, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Viktor Hovland starred in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he missed the cut by one stroke to head home early after posting rounds of 77 and 72. Before heading into the tournament, the 27-year-old changed his putter model for the first time in years.

Known for his custom Ping PLD DS-72 mallet putter throughout his illustrious PGA Tour career, Hovland now has the Ping PLD Oslo "Onset" center-shafted putter in his bag. While golf enthusiasts were excited to see the results of the change, the Norwegian golfer carded in one of the worst putting stats of his career.

The six-time PGA Tour winner lost 4.915 strokes on putting in Thursday's (March 6) round. This was Hovland's second worst strokes gained in putting stats, which resulted in him carding in a 5 over par 77 round.

According to Eurosport's Espen Blaker, Viktor Hovland spent much time after the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational working on his putting skills. The extra practice significantly improved his putting on the second day, as he gained -1.139 strokes.

The PGA Tour star was one of the circuit's best putters last season. However, on both days of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Viktor Hovland lost a combined 6.054 strokes in putting. Having gained +0.269 strokes in putting for the 2024 season, fans question if the new equipment change affected his confidence on the green.

Viktor Hovland's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational - Round 1 and 2 Stats Explored

Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's stats for the two rounds at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour)

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

  • Round 1: + 0.639
  • Round 2: - 0.731

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

  • Round 1: + 2.440
  • Round 2: + 1.905

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

  • Round 1: - 0.540
  • Round 2: - 0.077

Strokes Gained: Putting

  • Round 1: - 4.915
  • Round 2: - 1.139

Strokes Gained: Total

  • Round 1: - 2.375
  • Round 2: - 0.042

Driving Accuracy

  • Round 1: 57.14 percent (8/14)
  • Round 2: 71.43 percent (10/14)

Average Driving Distance

  • Round 1: 275.60 yards
  • Round 2: 304.50 yards

Longest Drive

  • Round 1: 326 yards
  • Round 2: 321 yards

Greens in Regulation

  • Round 1: 66.67 percent (12/18)
  • Round 2: 55.56 percent (10/18)

Sand Saves

  • Round 1: 100 percent (1/1)
  • Round 2: 66.67 percent (2/3)

Scrambling

  • Round 1: 33.33 percent (2/6)
  • Round 2: 62.50 percent (5/8)

Putts per Green in Regulation hit

  • Round 1: 2.08 putts
  • Round 2: 1.60 putts

Feet of Putts Made

  • Round 1: 42 feet
  • Round 2: 57 feet

Birdies

  • Round 1: 2
  • Round 2: 5

Pars

  • Round 1: 10
  • Round 2: 10

Bogeys

  • Round 1: 5
  • Round 2: 1

Double Bogeys

  • Round 1: 1
  • Round 2: 2

Edited by Samya Majumdar
