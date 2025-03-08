Viktor Hovland's putting suffers at Arnold Palmer Invitational despite gear changes

Viktor Hovland starred in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he missed the cut by one stroke to head home early after posting rounds of 77 and 72. Before heading into the tournament, the 27-year-old changed his putter model for the first time in years.

Known for his custom Ping PLD DS-72 mallet putter throughout his illustrious PGA Tour career, Hovland now has the Ping PLD Oslo "Onset" center-shafted putter in his bag. While golf enthusiasts were excited to see the results of the change, the Norwegian golfer carded in one of the worst putting stats of his career.

The six-time PGA Tour winner lost 4.915 strokes on putting in Thursday's (March 6) round. This was Hovland's second worst strokes gained in putting stats, which resulted in him carding in a 5 over par 77 round.

According to Eurosport's Espen Blaker, Viktor Hovland spent much time after the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational working on his putting skills. The extra practice significantly improved his putting on the second day, as he gained -1.139 strokes.

The PGA Tour star was one of the circuit's best putters last season. However, on both days of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Viktor Hovland lost a combined 6.054 strokes in putting. Having gained +0.269 strokes in putting for the 2024 season, fans question if the new equipment change affected his confidence on the green.

Viktor Hovland's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational - Round 1 and 2 Stats Explored

Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's stats for the two rounds at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour)

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Round 1: + 0.639

Round 2: - 0.731

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Round 1: + 2.440

Round 2: + 1.905

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Round 1: - 0.540

Round 2: - 0.077

Strokes Gained: Putting

Round 1: - 4.915

Round 2: - 1.139

Strokes Gained: Total

Round 1: - 2.375

Round 2: - 0.042

Driving Accuracy

Round 1: 57.14 percent (8/14)

Round 2: 71.43 percent (10/14)

Average Driving Distance

Round 1: 275.60 yards

Round 2: 304.50 yards

Longest Drive

Round 1: 326 yards

Round 2: 321 yards

Greens in Regulation

Round 1: 66.67 percent (12/18)

Round 2: 55.56 percent (10/18)

Sand Saves

Round 1: 100 percent (1/1)

Round 2: 66.67 percent (2/3)

Scrambling

Round 1: 33.33 percent (2/6)

Round 2: 62.50 percent (5/8)

Putts per Green in Regulation hit

Round 1: 2.08 putts

Round 2: 1.60 putts

Feet of Putts Made

Round 1: 42 feet

Round 2: 57 feet

Birdies

Round 1: 2

Round 2: 5

Pars

Round 1: 10

Round 2: 10

Bogeys

Round 1: 5

Round 2: 1

Double Bogeys

Round 1: 1

Round 2: 2

