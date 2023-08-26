Viktor Hovland Saturday tee times and pairing for the 2023 Tour Championship explored

Viktor Hovland shared the 2023 Tour Championship lead with Collin Morikawa after Round 2 on Friday. The golfer who was in a three-way lead after 18 holes at East Lake in Atlanta, maintained the lead by carding in a 6-under 64, including a 30 on the back nine. Hovland will now tee off at 3:00 pm with Morikawa on Saturday.

Morikawa was one of the big highlights of the Tour Championship Day 2. The 26-year-old American golfer carded rounds of 61-64 to vault up the leaderboard. However, Hovland was quick to catch up. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer brought forth his A-game from last week’s BMW Championship win and made four birdies in a row to make to tie for the lead.

Opening up on his positive Friday round, Viktor Hovland said, as quoted by BBC:

"It felt like I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday. It's really cool. We've grinded out the whole year to be here. I've just got to keep going the way I've been playing and we'll see what happens. When things feel good you trust yourself."

All eyes are now on Hovland to carry his form forward on Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see if the five-time PGA Tour winner manages to keep his cool and win his maiden FedEx Cup Playoffs final.

Viktor Hovland’s Tour Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings

Viktor Hovland will tee off Round 3 of the Tour Championship at 3:00 pm with co-leader Collin Morikawa. The duo will tee off last, behind the pairing of event favorite Scottie Scheffler and Day 1 leader Keegan Bradley at 2:49 pm.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2023 Tour Championship (All times Eastern):

12:21 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:32 pm - Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

12:43 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:54 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

1:16 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day

1:27 pm - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:38 pm - Russell Henley, Lucas Glover

1:54 pm - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 pm - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

2:16 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:27 pm - Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

2:38 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

2:49 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley

3:00 pm - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

It is noteworthy that FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler and Tour Championship Day 1 co-leader Keegan Bradley are closely following Hovland and Morikawa on the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy, who sustained a back injury coming into the event, also continues on the field and currently sits 10th on the leaderboard.

Tour Championship Sunday tee times will be updated after Round 3.