Viktor Hovland takes home $18,000,000 after winning 2023 TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup: Full individual prize money payout explored

Norway's Viktor Hovland finished the best season of his career in style, winning the TOUR Championship and, therefore, the FedEx Cup on Sunday, August 27. And the icing on the cake is the $18,000,000 he takes home as prize money.

By winning the FedEx Cup, Hovland has more than doubled his earnings for the entire season. By the end of the BMW Championship, the Norwegian had earned $14,112,235.

Expand Tweet

There were significant sums on offer for the rest of the field at the TOUR Championship as well. Xander Schauffele (finished second) received $6.5 million while Wyndham Clark (finished third) earned $5 million.

Due to ties, all players finishing in the top-six earned seven-figure amounts, while the minimum payout from the event was $505,000 for Taylor Moore and Emiliano Grillo (finished T29).

This is a payday that transcends the TOUR Championship field. As the final day of the FedEx Cup, prizes are officially awarded to the remaining players with a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup final rankings. Hence, players ranked 31st through 150th, although not in Atlanta, will also receive a check. Sahith Theegala (31st) will receive $250,000, while Ryan Moore (150th) will receive $85,000.

TOUR Championship final payout

Below is the final payout of the 2023 TOUR Championship:

1 Viktor Hovland -27 | $18 million

2 Xander Schauffele -22 | $6.5 million

3 Wyndham Clark -16 | $5 million

4 Rory McIlroy -14 | $4 million

5 Patrick Cantlay -13 | $3 million

T6 Tommy Fleetwood -11 | $2 million

T6 Scottie Scheffler -11 | $2 million

T6 Collin Morikawa -11 | $2 million

T9 Sam Burns -10 | $990,000

T9 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 | $990,000

T9 Max Homa -10 | $990,000

T9 Adam Schenk -10 | $990,000

T9 Keegan Bradley -10 | $990,000

T14 Russell Henley -9 | $780,000

T14 Sepp Straka -9 | $780,000

T16 Rickie Fowler -8 | $710,000

T16 Tyrrell Hatton -8 | $710,000

T18 Lucas Glover -7 | $670,000

T18 Jon Rahm -7 | $670,000

T20 Si Woo Kim -6 | $620,000

T20 Tony Finau -6 | $620,000

T20 Tom Kim -6 | $620,000

23 Brian Harman -4 | $580,000

24 Sungjae Im -3 | $565,000

25 Nick Taylor -2 | $550,000

26 Corey Conners -1 | $540,000

27 Jordan Spieth +1 | $530,000

28 Jason Day +3 | $520,000

T29 Emiliano Grillo +6 | $505,000

T29 Taylor Moore +6 | $505,000