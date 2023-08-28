Viktor Hovland takes home $18,000,000 after winning 2023 TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup: Full individual prize money payout explored

Norway's Viktor Hovland finished the best season of his career in style, winning the TOUR Championship and, therefore, the FedEx Cup on Sunday, August 27. And the icing on the cake is the $18,000,000 he takes home as prize money.
By winning the FedEx Cup, Hovland has more than doubled his earnings for the entire season. By the end of the BMW Championship, the Norwegian had earned $14,112,235.
There were significant sums on offer for the rest of the field at the TOUR Championship as well. Xander Schauffele (finished second) received $6.5 million while Wyndham Clark (finished third) earned $5 million.
Due to ties, all players finishing in the top-six earned seven-figure amounts, while the minimum payout from the event was $505,000 for Taylor Moore and Emiliano Grillo (finished T29).
This is a payday that transcends the TOUR Championship field. As the final day of the FedEx Cup, prizes are officially awarded to the remaining players with a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup final rankings. Hence, players ranked 31st through 150th, although not in Atlanta, will also receive a check. Sahith Theegala (31st) will receive $250,000, while Ryan Moore (150th) will receive $85,000.
TOUR Championship final payout
Below is the final payout of the 2023 TOUR Championship:
1 Viktor Hovland -27 | $18 million
2 Xander Schauffele -22 | $6.5 million
3 Wyndham Clark -16 | $5 million
4 Rory McIlroy -14 | $4 million
5 Patrick Cantlay -13 | $3 million
T6 Tommy Fleetwood -11 | $2 million
T6 Scottie Scheffler -11 | $2 million
T6 Collin Morikawa -11 | $2 million
T9 Sam Burns -10 | $990,000
T9 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 | $990,000
T9 Max Homa -10 | $990,000
T9 Adam Schenk -10 | $990,000
T9 Keegan Bradley -10 | $990,000
T14 Russell Henley -9 | $780,000
T14 Sepp Straka -9 | $780,000
T16 Rickie Fowler -8 | $710,000
T16 Tyrrell Hatton -8 | $710,000
T18 Lucas Glover -7 | $670,000
T18 Jon Rahm -7 | $670,000
T20 Si Woo Kim -6 | $620,000
T20 Tony Finau -6 | $620,000
T20 Tom Kim -6 | $620,000
23 Brian Harman -4 | $580,000
24 Sungjae Im -3 | $565,000
25 Nick Taylor -2 | $550,000
26 Corey Conners -1 | $540,000
27 Jordan Spieth +1 | $530,000
28 Jason Day +3 | $520,000
T29 Emiliano Grillo +6 | $505,000
T29 Taylor Moore +6 | $505,000