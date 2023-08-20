Viktor Hovland takes home $3,600,000 after winning 2023 BMW Championship - Full individual prize money payout explored

Viktor Hovland won the BMW Championship with an impressive and record-breaking fourth round of 9 under 71. With this result, he added a very nice sum of $3,600,000, corresponding to the champion, to his $10.5 million earnings this season.
The Norwegian completed a tremendous performance at the BMW Championship. He was able to go from strength to strength, achieving performances of 69>68>65>61 to finish with a score of 17-under 263.
Undoubtedly, the highlight for Hovland at the BMW Championship was the fourth round, in which he broke the record for 18 holes at Olympia Fields Golf Course (set by Max Homa just two days ago).
On the closing day of the BMW Championship, Hovland was phenomenal, especially on the back nine. He completed the last nine holes with seven birdies, zero bogeys and only 28 strokes.
In this way, Viktor Hovland achieved not only one of the most important results of his sporting career but also equalled his most lucrative result. Since his victory in the Travelers Championship, this season earned him exactly the same amount.
Viktor Hovland also added 2000 points to his FedEx Cup ranking and is now in seventh place. The list continues to be headed by Jon Rahm, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy following in the same order.
Precisely, Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick finished in second place and also earned seven-figure prizes. Close behind was Rory McIlroy, who took home $990,000 for fourth place.
BMW Championship full payouts
Below is the full payout for the 2023 BMW Championship:
1 Viktor Hovland $3,600,000
T2 Scottie Scheffler $1,760,000
T2 Matt Fitzpatrick $1,760,000
4 Rory McIlroy $990,000
T5 Brian Harman $790,000
T5 Max Homa $790,000
7 Sungjae Im $695,000
T8 Russell Henley $620,000
T8 Xander Schauffele $620,000
T10 Tom Kim $480,600
T10 Harris English $480,600
T10 Andrew Putnam $480,600
T10 Corey Conners $480,600
T10 Denny McCarthy $480,600
T15 Sahith Theegala $332,000
T15 Patrick Cantlay $332,000
T15 Cameron Young $332,000
T15 Adam Svensson $332,000
T15 Wyndham Clark $332,000
T15 Sam Burns $332,000
21 Tom Hoge $262,000
T22 J.T. Poston $229,000
T22 Lucas Glover $229,000
T22 Justin Rose $229,000
T25 Collin Morikawa $179,750
T25 Rickie Fowler $179,750
T25 Eric Cole $179,750
T25 Tommy Fleetwood $179,750
T29 Keegan Bradley $156,500
T29 Chris Kirk $156,500
T31 Jon Rahm $139,000
T31 Emiliano Grillo $139,000
T31 Si Woo Kim $139,000
T34 Jordan Spieth $122,000
T34 Tyrrell Hatton $122,000
T34 Adam Schenk $122,000
T37 Sepp Straka $108,000
T37 Patrick Rodgers $108,000
T37 Tony Finau $108,000
40 Cameron Davis $100,000
T41 Kurt Kitayama $94,000
T41 Brendon Todd $94,000
43 Byeong Hun An $88,000
44 Adam Hadwin $84,000
T45 Lee Hodges $78,000
T45 Jason Day $78,000
47 Nick Taylor $72,000
48 Seamus Power $70,000
49 Taylor Moore $68,000