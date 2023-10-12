Viktor Hovland talks about his “unique music taste” after Ryder Cup teammates made fun of the Norwegian golfer

Viktor Hovland's love for metalcore music has been a hot topic of conversation ever since the 2023 Ryder Cup. His love for the rather extreme genre of music was discussed among his peers and fans, making for a lively debate about his music choices.

Recently speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Hovland decided to clarify a bit about why he loves metal music so much. He also responded to his colleague's distaste for the music, and what he thinks about it.

"I just think its funny," Hovland said. "I know my music taste is a little bit unique to put it mildly. I think objectively, you don't have to like it or think it sounds great. It is very technical and those people that play that instrument that way, its extremely hard to do and its super technical."

Acknowledging that his music taste is rather unique, he also realized the fact that most people would not even consider listening to his type of music.

"I guess I have an attachment and I admire them for playing that kind of music. When people are used to listening to Nicki Minaj or any other kind of stuff that is out there, I realise that it falls on deaf ears," he added.

Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup teammates have quite the views on his music taste

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, in a fun interaction, the European team discussed Viktor Hovland's music taste. Most team members spoke about their distaste for the music, including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tyrrell Hatton.

“That’s not even music. That’s horrendous,"Matt Fitzpatrick expressed.

“Sounds like the devil,” Rory McIlroy said. “That’s like the most horrific thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Tyrrell Hatton said responding to the music, “I think you’ve played that for like 15 seconds too long there.”

Needless to say, Viktor Hovland continues to extend his support for the rather niche genre of music that he listens to. Regardless of the disapproval from others, it seems to work for the golfer, who conjured up a mighty performance at the Ryder Cup, helping the European team take victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.