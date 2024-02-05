Viktor Hovland WDs from Waste Management Phoenix Open

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open is all set to be held from February 8 - 11 at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament will see a host of talented golfers take the stage. However, Viktor Hovland, the World No. 4 has decided to withdraw from the tournament.
Viktor Hovland played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held one week before the WM Phoenix Open. However, Hovland had quite a disappointing performance, tying for 58th on the leaderboard. While the reason for his withdrawal is not known, there is speculation that the Norwegian golfer has done so due to his disappointing performance at Pebble Beach.
The withdrawal will give Hovland time to recuperate and prepare for the Genesis Open, which would be held a week after the Phoenix Open. For now however, Viktor Hovland has been replaced by Victor Perez, who would now tee it up at TPC. Davis Riley, who also withdrew from the event, will be replaced by Ryan Fox.
Full field for 2024 WM Phoenix Open
The field for the tournament is still just as talented, and Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament for the third time. The likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth are also among the top contenders for the title.
Following is the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- Alexander Tyson
- Zach Johnson
- Brandt Snedeker
- Byeong Hun An
- Michael Kim
- J.J. Spaun
- Aaron Baddeley
- S.H. Kim
- Jordan Spieth
- Daniel Berger
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Stadler
- Christian Bezuidenhout
- Tom Kim
- Scott Stallings
- Akshay Bhatia
- Kurt Kitayama
- Sam Stevens
- Zac Blair
- Jake Knapp
- Kevin Streelman
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ben Kohles
- Justin Suh
- Ryan Brehm
- Matt Kuchar
- Adam Svensson
- Hayden Buckley
- Martin Laird
- Callum Tarren
- Sam Burns
- Nate Lashley
- Ben Taylor
- Bud Cauley
- K.H. Lee
- Nick Taylor
- Cameron Champ
- Min Woo Lee
- Sahith Theegala
- Stewart Cink
- David Lipsky
- Justin Thomas
- Wyndham Clark
- Luke List
- Davis Thompson
- Eric Cole
- Justin Lower
- Brendon Todd
- Corey Conners
- Shane Lowry
- Erik van Rooyen
- Joel Dahmen
- Peter Malnati
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Thomas Detry
- Ben Martin
- Camilo Villegas
- Luke Donald
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt Wallace
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Denny McCarthy
- Vince Whaley
- Tyler Duncan
- Maverick McNealy
- Gary Woodland
- Nico Echavarria
- Troy Merritt
- Brandon Wu
- Austin Eckroat
- Keith Mitchell
- Dylan Wu
- Harris English
- Taylor Montgomery
- Cameron Young
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Ryan Moore
- Carson Young
- Rickie Fowler
- Taylor Moore
- Kevin Yu
- Ryan Fox
- Jesse Mueller
- Carl Yuan
- Doug Ghim
- Grayson Murray
- Lucas Glover
- Matt NeSmith
- Will Gordon
- Alex Noren
- Chris Gotterup
- Vincent Norman
- Ben Griffin
- Andrew Novak
- Lanto Griffin
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Emiliano Grillo
- J.T. Poston
- Thorbjern Olesen
- Chesson Hadley
- Seamus Power
- Alexander Björk
- Adam Hadwin
- Andrew Putnam
- Sami Valimaki
- Harry Hall
- Aaron Rai
- Robert MacIntyre
- Nick Hardy
- Chad Ramey
- Jorge Campillo
- Garrick Higgo
- Chez Reavie
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Chan Kim
- Charley Hoffman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Alejandro Tosti
- Tom Hoge
- Sam Ryder
- Rico Hoey
- J.B. Holmes
- Xander Schauffele
- Ben Silverman
- Max Homa
- Scottie Scheffler
- Pierceson Coody
- Billy Horschel
- Adam Schenk
- Paul Barjon
- Beau Hossler
- Matti Schmid
- Max Greyserman
- Adam Scott
- Chandler Phillips
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
The tee times, pairings and other tournament details for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open would be revealed soon.