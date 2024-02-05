Viktor Hovland WDs from Waste Management Phoenix Open

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open is all set to be held from February 8 - 11 at the TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament will see a host of talented golfers take the stage. However, Viktor Hovland, the World No. 4 has decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Viktor Hovland played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held one week before the WM Phoenix Open. However, Hovland had quite a disappointing performance, tying for 58th on the leaderboard. While the reason for his withdrawal is not known, there is speculation that the Norwegian golfer has done so due to his disappointing performance at Pebble Beach.

Expand Tweet

The withdrawal will give Hovland time to recuperate and prepare for the Genesis Open, which would be held a week after the Phoenix Open. For now however, Viktor Hovland has been replaced by Victor Perez, who would now tee it up at TPC. Davis Riley, who also withdrew from the event, will be replaced by Ryan Fox.

Full field for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The field for the tournament is still just as talented, and Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament for the third time. The likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth are also among the top contenders for the title.

Following is the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

Alexander Tyson

Zach Johnson

Brandt Snedeker

Byeong Hun An

Michael Kim

J.J. Spaun

Aaron Baddeley

S.H. Kim

Jordan Spieth

Daniel Berger

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Stadler

Christian Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Scott Stallings

Akshay Bhatia

Kurt Kitayama

Sam Stevens

Zac Blair

Jake Knapp

Kevin Streelman

Joseph Bramlett

Ben Kohles

Justin Suh

Ryan Brehm

Matt Kuchar

Adam Svensson

Hayden Buckley

Martin Laird

Callum Tarren

Sam Burns

Nate Lashley

Ben Taylor

Bud Cauley

K.H. Lee

Nick Taylor

Cameron Champ

Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala

Stewart Cink

David Lipsky

Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark

Luke List

Davis Thompson

Eric Cole

Justin Lower

Brendon Todd

Corey Conners

Shane Lowry

Erik van Rooyen

Joel Dahmen

Peter Malnati

Jhonattan Vegas

Thomas Detry

Ben Martin

Camilo Villegas

Luke Donald

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt Wallace

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Denny McCarthy

Vince Whaley

Tyler Duncan

Maverick McNealy

Gary Woodland

Nico Echavarria

Troy Merritt

Brandon Wu

Austin Eckroat

Keith Mitchell

Dylan Wu

Harris English

Taylor Montgomery

Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ryan Moore

Carson Young

Rickie Fowler

Taylor Moore

Kevin Yu

Ryan Fox

Jesse Mueller

Carl Yuan

Doug Ghim

Grayson Murray

Lucas Glover

Matt NeSmith

Will Gordon

Alex Noren

Chris Gotterup

Vincent Norman

Ben Griffin

Andrew Novak

Lanto Griffin

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Emiliano Grillo

J.T. Poston

Thorbjern Olesen

Chesson Hadley

Seamus Power

Alexander Björk

Adam Hadwin

Andrew Putnam

Sami Valimaki

Harry Hall

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

Nick Hardy

Chad Ramey

Jorge Campillo

Garrick Higgo

Chez Reavie

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Ryan Fox

Chan Kim

Charley Hoffman

Patrick Rodgers

Alejandro Tosti

Tom Hoge

Sam Ryder

Rico Hoey

J.B. Holmes

Xander Schauffele

Ben Silverman

Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler

Pierceson Coody

Billy Horschel

Adam Schenk

Paul Barjon

Beau Hossler

Matti Schmid

Max Greyserman

Victor Perez

Adam Scott

Chandler Phillips

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

The tee times, pairings and other tournament details for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open would be revealed soon.