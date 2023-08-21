Viktor Hovland WITB: Exploring what's in the bag of $20,000,000-worth BMW Championship winner

Norway's Viktor Hovland has just won one of the most important victories in his $20,000,000 in earnings career: the 2023 BMW Championship. Undoubtedly, now more than ever, we all want to know what the new champion has in his bag.

Viktor Hovland is sponsored by PING, so it's no surprise that his bag is filled with PING gear. However, Hovland has a few surprises in store.

Hovland is a player who combines a driving distance average of 307 yards with a driving accuracy of over 62%. For this reason, it is not strange that he has a wide range of clubs for his long shots.

Such is the case of his TylorMade three-woods and his Titleist utility, which accompany his PING driver. That forces him not to carry too many irons, so he can carry the necessary choice of wedges.

Viktor Hovland's bag is composed of the following:

Driver: Ping G425 LST, (Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X-flex shaft), nine degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X-flex shaft), 15 degrees

Utility: Titleist U505 (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 85X shaft), 21 degrees

Irons: Ping I210 (4-PW; KBS Tour V shafts)

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50 SS grind, 56 SS grind), KBS Tour V shaft, Ping Glide 2.0 (60 TS grind) True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Putter: Ping PLD DS 72

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade

Viktor Hovland's 2022-23 season and more

Víktor Hovland's pro career started in 2019. So far, it includes seven victories, five of them on the PGA Tour. He has achieved several other accomplishments, such as being the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour and also on the DP World Tour.

However, the 2023 season has been by far the best of Hovland's career. In 22 tournaments played on the PGA Tour, he has not been cut once, has two wins and six top-10s.

The victories came at The Memorial Tournament in June and the BMW Championship in August. His worst finish of the year was a T59 at the RBC Heritage in April.

In the main tournaments of the year, Hovland has had outstanding performances. He finished T3 at The PLAYERS Championship, T7 at The Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship. He was 19th at the US Open and T13 at The Open.

After his excellent performance in the second event of the post-season playoffs, Viktor Hovland is fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking (OGWR) and seventh in the FedEx Cup list.

More than half of his earnings as a professional golfer have come from his 2022-23 season results. To date, he has earned more than $14 million.

To crown a spectacular season, Viktor Hovland has already secured a spot on the European team for the Ryder Cup.