Vincent Norrman won his second DP World Tour title in spectacular fashion at the K Club. The 25-year-old was in a neck-and-neck battle with Hurly Long but suceeded with a single shot lead in the end. The Horizon Irish Open was intense after the midway point as there was a clear 4-way tie for the champion.

However, as the final round arrived, Norrman and Long looked like clear contenders and competed against each other for the winner's share from the $3 million prize pool. Norrman had a shaky start in the tournament and bogeyed hole no.13 for the first three rounds. However, his final round was bogey free with a 7-under 65 score.

The Swedish golfer was trailing Hurly Long for the majority of the tournament and ended his final swing after tying the game with a 14-under score. Long had to eagle the par-5 closing hole but the German golfer squandered the moment resulting in a clear win for Norrman.

Long secured a second finish while four golfers including former champion Shane Lowry were tied for the third position. Norrman has had a great season this year and even managed his first PGA Tour win at the start of the season.

Vincent Norrman takes home over $1 million as prize money for the Horizon Irish Open

The Irish Open was an exciting competition that had many twists and turns. During the first three rounds, several golfers were competing for the first prize including favourite Rory Mcllroy. However, the Irish golfer had a dissapoinitng run in the event consisting of a triple bogey.

Norrman took advantage of the slip-up and turned out to be a suprise winner. The Swedish golfer was rewarded handsomely for his victory and took home an estimated $1,02,000.

His competitor Hurly Long was also rewarded with $660,000 for securing a solo second place finish. Long lost to Norrman by a solitary shot in the closing minutes of the game.

The youngster Vincent Norrman has safely secured his position as a prominent professional golfer after securing two victories this season; one for the PGA Tour and the other for the DP World Tour. The 25-year-old will hope to improve on his performance as the next season arrives.