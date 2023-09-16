"Wait until he finds out about Zach Johnson's Netflix ban" - Fans react to Justin Thomas finding 'Ryder Cup' form at Fortinet Championship 

Justin Thomas would be really happy with his performance on the second day of the ongoing Fortinet Championship on Friday. He shot a blistering score of 5 under 67, which included six birdies and a bogey, to climb to tied sixth spot on the leaderboard.

NUCLR GOLF recently shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, informing about Thomas' great second round at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. The post had a question if the Louisville-born golfer found form just two weeks before the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.

While fans had an amazing reaction to Justin Thomas's second round, there was a user who joked about the golfer finding out about Zach Johnson's Netflix ban and then he wouldn't be a "happy camper" heading to Rome.

"Wait until he finds out about Zach's Netflix ban. Not a happy camper heading to Rome," the user tweeted.

Johnson, the US Ryder Cup team captain, recently said that they would not be allowing Netflix's "Full Swing" crew inside their locker room. The decision was taken to preserve the "sanctity and sacredness of Team USA."

Meanwhile, another fan said that Justin Thomas had found his form just before the FedEx Cup playoffs, adding that the golfer is the one Europeans fear facing the most.

One fan felt it was a good sign, but, he questioned if the golfer could maintain it.

Fans were really happy to see Justin Thomas having a great time at the ongoing 2023 Fortinet Championship. They wished for the golfer to keep going and maintain the momentum moving forward to the upcoming Rome event.

Here are some top comments from the fans on X, formerly Twitter:

When will Justin Thomas start his play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The two-time PGA Championship winner will resume his play at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. He is paired with solo fifth-ranked Kelly Kraft for the third round on Saturday.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa

04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

Justin Thomas will be looking to have another great round at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley on Saturday.

