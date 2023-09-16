"Wait until he finds out about Zach Johnson's Netflix ban" - Fans react to Justin Thomas finding 'Ryder Cup' form at Fortinet Championship 

Justin Thomas would be really happy with his performance on the second day of the ongoing Fortinet Championship on Friday. He shot a blistering score of 5 under 67, which included six birdies and a bogey, to climb to tied sixth spot on the leaderboard.
NUCLR GOLF recently shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, informing about Thomas' great second round at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. The post had a question if the Louisville-born golfer found form just two weeks before the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.
While fans had an amazing reaction to Justin Thomas's second round, there was a user who joked about the golfer finding out about Zach Johnson's Netflix ban and then he wouldn't be a "happy camper" heading to Rome.
"Wait until he finds out about Zach's Netflix ban. Not a happy camper heading to Rome," the user tweeted.
Johnson, the US Ryder Cup team captain, recently said that they would not be allowing Netflix's "Full Swing" crew inside their locker room. The decision was taken to preserve the "sanctity and sacredness of Team USA."
Meanwhile, another fan said that Justin Thomas had found his form just before the FedEx Cup playoffs, adding that the golfer is the one Europeans fear facing the most.
One fan felt it was a good sign, but, he questioned if the golfer could maintain it.
Fans were really happy to see Justin Thomas having a great time at the ongoing 2023 Fortinet Championship. They wished for the golfer to keep going and maintain the momentum moving forward to the upcoming Rome event.
Here are some top comments from the fans on X, formerly Twitter:
When will Justin Thomas start his play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
The two-time PGA Championship winner will resume his play at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley. He is paired with solo fifth-ranked Kelly Kraft for the third round on Saturday.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:
- 11:00 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays
- 11:10 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:20 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Luke List
- 11:30 a.m. - Ben Crane, Carson Young
- 11:40 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim
- 11:50 a.m. - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski
- 12:00 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
- 12:15 p.m. - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt
- 12:35 p.m. - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun
- 12:45 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
- 12:55 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox
- 01:05 p.m. - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd
- 01:15 p.m. - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire
- 01:30 p.m. - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler
- 01:40 p.m. - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley
- 01:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu
- 02:00 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes
- 02:10 p.m. - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens
- 02:20 p.m. - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey
- 02:30 p.m. - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
- 02:45 p.m. - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson
- 02:55 p.m. - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard
- 03:05 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley
- 03:15 p.m. - Austin Cook, Sung Kang
- 03:25 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore
- 03:35 p.m. - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee
- 03:45 p.m. - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton
- 04:00 p.m. - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall
- 04:10 p.m. - Justin Lower, Max Homa
- 04:20 p.m. - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 04:30 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas
- 04:40 p.m. - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole
- 04:50 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim
Justin Thomas will be looking to have another great round at the Silverado Country Club, Napa Valley on Saturday.
More details on the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be updated soon.