Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2M purse?

Excessive rainfall made the conditions unplayable at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The last two rounds were canceled, and the result based on the first 18 holes was shortened.
The payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was declared based on the first-day score only. The initial purse size was $3 million, but the $1.5 million was distributed to the top 65 and ties as per LPGA rules. The additional $500,000 was distributed equally among the remaining players.
Co-leaders Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel bagged a $183,095 share while Lilia Vu, Somi Lee, and four others received $63,392 for a T3 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Nelly Korda tied for 66th and received $3,500, just like the remaining players below her.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 (top 45 and ties):
- T1 Minami Katsu $183,095
- T1 Sarah Schmelzel $183,095
- T3 Lilia Vu $63,392
- T3 Somi Lee $63,392
- T3 Leona Maguire $63,392
- T3 Alison Lee $63,392
- T3 Carlota Ciganda $63,392
- T3 Nasa Hataoka $63,392
- T9 Karis Davidson $26,122
- T9 Muni He $26,122
- T9 Mao Saigo $26,122
- T9 Celine Boutier $26,122
- T9 Jennifer Kupcho $26,122
- T9 Danielle Kang $26,122
- T9 Robyn Choi $26,122
- T9 Ruixin Liu $26,122
- T9 Soo Bin Joo $26,122
- T18 Jessica Porvasnik $14,684
- T18 Aditi Ashok $14,684
- T18 Miyu Yamashita $14,684
- T18 Wei-Ling Hsu $14,684
- T18 Jenny Bae $14,684
- T18 Eun-Hee Ji $14,684
- T18 Alexa Pano $14,684
- T18 Paula Reto $14,684
- T18 Narin An $14,684
- T18 Nataliya Guseva $14,684
- T18 Pajaree Anannarukarn $14,684
- T18 Ayaka Furue $14,684
- T18 Chisato Iwai $14,684
- T18 Jin Hee Im $14,684
- T18 Miranda Wang $14,684
- T18 Sofia Garcia $14,684
- T34 Pornanong Phatlum $8,471
- T34 Anna Nordqvist $8,471
- T34 Yealimi Noh $8,471
- T34 Rio Takeda $8,471
- T34 Weiwei Zhang $8,471
- T34 Kristen Gillman $8,471
- T34 Amanda Doherty $8,471
- T34 Linn Grant $8,471
- T34 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard $8,471
- T34 Hinako Shibuno $8,471
- T34 Haeji Kang $8,471
- T45 Brianna Do $4,822
- T45 Sei Young Kim $4,822
- T45 Hyo Joo Kim $4,822
- T45 Allisen Corpuz $4,822
- T45 A Lim Kim $4,822
- T45 Dewi Weber $4,822
- T45 Mariel Galdiano $4,822
- T45 Maria José Marin (a) $0
- T45 Arpichaya Yubol $4,822
- T45 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $4,822
- T45 Lucy Li $4,822
- T45 Stacy Lewis $4,822
- T45 Lauren Coughlin $4,822
- T45 Julia López Ramirez $4,822
- T45 Yan Liu $4,822
- T45 Hye-Jin Choi $4,822
- T45 Linnea Strom $4,822
- T45 Haeran Ryu $4,822
- T45 Esther Henseleit $4,822
- T45 Jiwon Jeon $4,822
- T45 Savannah Grewal $4,822
- Note: Remaining field received $3,500 each