Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2M purse?

Excessive rainfall made the conditions unplayable at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The last two rounds were canceled, and the result based on the first 18 holes was shortened.

The payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was declared based on the first-day score only. The initial purse size was $3 million, but the $1.5 million was distributed to the top 65 and ties as per LPGA rules. The additional $500,000 was distributed equally among the remaining players.

Co-leaders Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel bagged a $183,095 share while Lilia Vu, Somi Lee, and four others received $63,392 for a T3 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Nelly Korda tied for 66th and received $3,500, just like the remaining players below her.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the payout for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 (top 45 and ties):

T1 Minami Katsu $183,095

T1 Sarah Schmelzel $183,095

T3 Lilia Vu $63,392

T3 Somi Lee $63,392

T3 Leona Maguire $63,392

T3 Alison Lee $63,392

T3 Carlota Ciganda $63,392

T3 Nasa Hataoka $63,392

T9 Karis Davidson $26,122

T9 Muni He $26,122

T9 Mao Saigo $26,122

T9 Celine Boutier $26,122

T9 Jennifer Kupcho $26,122

T9 Danielle Kang $26,122

T9 Robyn Choi $26,122

T9 Ruixin Liu $26,122

T9 Soo Bin Joo $26,122

T18 Jessica Porvasnik $14,684

T18 Aditi Ashok $14,684

T18 Miyu Yamashita $14,684

T18 Wei-Ling Hsu $14,684

T18 Jenny Bae $14,684

T18 Eun-Hee Ji $14,684

T18 Alexa Pano $14,684

T18 Paula Reto $14,684

T18 Narin An $14,684

T18 Nataliya Guseva $14,684

T18 Pajaree Anannarukarn $14,684

T18 Ayaka Furue $14,684

T18 Chisato Iwai $14,684

T18 Jin Hee Im $14,684

T18 Miranda Wang $14,684

T18 Sofia Garcia $14,684

T34 Pornanong Phatlum $8,471

T34 Anna Nordqvist $8,471

T34 Yealimi Noh $8,471

T34 Rio Takeda $8,471

T34 Weiwei Zhang $8,471

T34 Kristen Gillman $8,471

T34 Amanda Doherty $8,471

T34 Linn Grant $8,471

T34 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard $8,471

T34 Hinako Shibuno $8,471

T34 Haeji Kang $8,471

T45 Brianna Do $4,822

T45 Sei Young Kim $4,822

T45 Hyo Joo Kim $4,822

T45 Allisen Corpuz $4,822

T45 A Lim Kim $4,822

T45 Dewi Weber $4,822

T45 Mariel Galdiano $4,822

T45 Maria José Marin (a) $0

T45 Arpichaya Yubol $4,822

T45 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $4,822

T45 Lucy Li $4,822

T45 Stacy Lewis $4,822

T45 Lauren Coughlin $4,822

T45 Julia López Ramirez $4,822

T45 Yan Liu $4,822

T45 Hye-Jin Choi $4,822

T45 Linnea Strom $4,822

T45 Haeran Ryu $4,822

T45 Esther Henseleit $4,822

T45 Jiwon Jeon $4,822

T45 Savannah Grewal $4,822

Note: Remaining field received $3,500 each

