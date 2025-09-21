Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $3M purse?

The second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was affected by the weather and couldn't be completed on Saturday, September 20. The second round will be finished on Sunday, September 21 before the final round tees off.

Following the second-day action at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025, Alison Lee, Minami Katsu, and Sarah Schmelzel hold the lead. However, Lee had played just three holes of Round 2 while the other co-leaders were yet to start the action.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 has a total purse of $3 million and the winner will bag $450,000. Jasmine Suwannapura is the defending champion but is currently tied for 130 at five strokes back.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 after Day 2:

T1. Alison Lee: -8 (thru 3*)

T1. Minami Katsu: -8 (not started)

T1. Sarah Schmelzel: -8 (not started)

T4. Narin An: -7 (thru 3)

T4. Somi Lee: -7 (not started)

T4. Lilia Vu: -7 (not started)

T4. Leona Maguire: -7 (not started)

T4. Carlota Ciganda: -7 (not started)

T4. Nasa Hataoka: -7 (not started)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown explored

Here's a look at the purse breakdown for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:

Winner - $450,000

2 - $279,144

3 - $202,499

4 - $156,649

5 - $126,085

6 - $103,160

7 - $86,349

8 - $75,652

9 - $68,010

10 - $61,896

11 - $57,310

12 - $53,489

13 - $50,127

14 - $47,071

15 - $44,320

16 - $41,875

17 - $39,736

18 - $37,902

19 - $36,374

20 - $35,150

21 - $33,929

22 - $32,705

23 - $31,484

24 - $30,260

25 - $29,191

26 - $28,122

27 - $27,050

28 - $25,981

29 - $24,911

30 - $23,994

31 - $23,077

32 - $22,160

33 - $21,243

34 - $20,325

35 - $19,563

36 - $18,798

37 - $18,035

38 - $17,270

39 - $16,504

40 - $15,894

41 - $15,283

42 - $14,673

43 - $14,059

44 - $13,449

45 - $12,990

46 - $12,532

47 - $12,073

48 - $11,614

49 - $11,156

50 - $10,697

51 - $10,393

52 - $10,087

53 - $9,780

54 - $9,476

55 - $9,169

56 - $8,863

57 - $8,559

58 - $8,252

59 - $7,948

60 - $7,642

61 - $7,490

62 - $7,335

63 - $7,183

64 - $7,031

65 - $6,876

66 - $6,724

67 - $6,573

68 - $6,418

69 - $6,266

70 - $6,114

