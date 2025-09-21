Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $3M purse?

The second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was affected by the weather and couldn't be completed on Saturday, September 20. The second round will be finished on Sunday, September 21 before the final round tees off.
Following the second-day action at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025, Alison Lee, Minami Katsu, and Sarah Schmelzel hold the lead. However, Lee had played just three holes of Round 2 while the other co-leaders were yet to start the action.
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 has a total purse of $3 million and the winner will bag $450,000. Jasmine Suwannapura is the defending champion but is currently tied for 130 at five strokes back.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 after Day 2:
- T1. Alison Lee: -8 (thru 3*)
- T1. Minami Katsu: -8 (not started)
- T1. Sarah Schmelzel: -8 (not started)
- T4. Narin An: -7 (thru 3)
- T4. Somi Lee: -7 (not started)
- T4. Lilia Vu: -7 (not started)
- T4. Leona Maguire: -7 (not started)
- T4. Carlota Ciganda: -7 (not started)
- T4. Nasa Hataoka: -7 (not started)
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown explored
Here's a look at the purse breakdown for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:
- Winner - $450,000
- 2 - $279,144
- 3 - $202,499
- 4 - $156,649
- 5 - $126,085
- 6 - $103,160
- 7 - $86,349
- 8 - $75,652
- 9 - $68,010
- 10 - $61,896
- 11 - $57,310
- 12 - $53,489
- 13 - $50,127
- 14 - $47,071
- 15 - $44,320
- 16 - $41,875
- 17 - $39,736
- 18 - $37,902
- 19 - $36,374
- 20 - $35,150
- 21 - $33,929
- 22 - $32,705
- 23 - $31,484
- 24 - $30,260
- 25 - $29,191
- 26 - $28,122
- 27 - $27,050
- 28 - $25,981
- 29 - $24,911
- 30 - $23,994
- 31 - $23,077
- 32 - $22,160
- 33 - $21,243
- 34 - $20,325
- 35 - $19,563
- 36 - $18,798
- 37 - $18,035
- 38 - $17,270
- 39 - $16,504
- 40 - $15,894
- 41 - $15,283
- 42 - $14,673
- 43 - $14,059
- 44 - $13,449
- 45 - $12,990
- 46 - $12,532
- 47 - $12,073
- 48 - $11,614
- 49 - $11,156
- 50 - $10,697
- 51 - $10,393
- 52 - $10,087
- 53 - $9,780
- 54 - $9,476
- 55 - $9,169
- 56 - $8,863
- 57 - $8,559
- 58 - $8,252
- 59 - $7,948
- 60 - $7,642
- 61 - $7,490
- 62 - $7,335
- 63 - $7,183
- 64 - $7,031
- 65 - $6,876
- 66 - $6,724
- 67 - $6,573
- 68 - $6,418
- 69 - $6,266
- 70 - $6,114