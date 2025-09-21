Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $3M purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:48 GMT
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&amp;G 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was affected by the weather and couldn't be completed on Saturday, September 20. The second round will be finished on Sunday, September 21 before the final round tees off.

Ad

Following the second-day action at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025, Alison Lee, Minami Katsu, and Sarah Schmelzel hold the lead. However, Lee had played just three holes of Round 2 while the other co-leaders were yet to start the action.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 has a total purse of $3 million and the winner will bag $450,000. Jasmine Suwannapura is the defending champion but is currently tied for 130 at five strokes back.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 after Day 2:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • T1. Alison Lee: -8 (thru 3*)
  • T1. Minami Katsu: -8 (not started)
  • T1. Sarah Schmelzel: -8 (not started)
  • T4. Narin An: -7 (thru 3)
  • T4. Somi Lee: -7 (not started)
  • T4. Lilia Vu: -7 (not started)
  • T4. Leona Maguire: -7 (not started)
  • T4. Carlota Ciganda: -7 (not started)
  • T4. Nasa Hataoka: -7 (not started)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 purse breakdown explored

Here's a look at the purse breakdown for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:

  • Winner - $450,000
  • 2 - $279,144
  • 3 - $202,499
  • 4 - $156,649
  • 5 - $126,085
  • 6 - $103,160
  • 7 - $86,349
  • 8 - $75,652
  • 9 - $68,010
  • 10 - $61,896
  • 11 - $57,310
  • 12 - $53,489
  • 13 - $50,127
  • 14 - $47,071
  • 15 - $44,320
  • 16 - $41,875
  • 17 - $39,736
  • 18 - $37,902
  • 19 - $36,374
  • 20 - $35,150
  • 21 - $33,929
  • 22 - $32,705
  • 23 - $31,484
  • 24 - $30,260
  • 25 - $29,191
  • 26 - $28,122
  • 27 - $27,050
  • 28 - $25,981
  • 29 - $24,911
  • 30 - $23,994
  • 31 - $23,077
  • 32 - $22,160
  • 33 - $21,243
  • 34 - $20,325
  • 35 - $19,563
  • 36 - $18,798
  • 37 - $18,035
  • 38 - $17,270
  • 39 - $16,504
  • 40 - $15,894
  • 41 - $15,283
  • 42 - $14,673
  • 43 - $14,059
  • 44 - $13,449
  • 45 - $12,990
  • 46 - $12,532
  • 47 - $12,073
  • 48 - $11,614
  • 49 - $11,156
  • 50 - $10,697
  • 51 - $10,393
  • 52 - $10,087
  • 53 - $9,780
  • 54 - $9,476
  • 55 - $9,169
  • 56 - $8,863
  • 57 - $8,559
  • 58 - $8,252
  • 59 - $7,948
  • 60 - $7,642
  • 61 - $7,490
  • 62 - $7,335
  • 63 - $7,183
  • 64 - $7,031
  • 65 - $6,876
  • 66 - $6,724
  • 67 - $6,573
  • 68 - $6,418
  • 69 - $6,266
  • 70 - $6,114
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications