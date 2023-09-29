“Want some pepper with that salt mate?”: Brooks Koepka commenting on Jon Rahm’s ‘childish’ conduct did not impress golf fans

Brooks Koepka is a well-known figure on the golf circuit. He has always voiced his opinion. This time, though, after the second session of the tournament, he went on to discuss European Ryder Cup participant, Jon Rahm's, alleged childish behavior.

For the Friday Fourballs afternoon session, Team USA Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were tied against Europe team Jon Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard. The last four holes were full of emotions for all the golfers, which eventually led Team European to win.

Right after the match, Koepka then went on to say something that didn't settle well with the golf community. On their X account, NUCLR Golf shared what the American professional golfer had said:

🚨😡 #CHILDISH — Brooks Koepka calls out Jon Rahm: "I mean, I want to hit a board & pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults, we move on." 👀 #RyderCup @TrackingKoepka

Fans and followers began to react to NUCLR Golf's tweet shortly after it was posted.

An X account user took the comment section and reacted,

Want some pepper with that salt mate?

Furthermore, a couple of followers were even confused as to why the three-time PGA Championship winner said this about Rahm:

"wait what did rahm do???"

Some of the other comments read:

"Brooks is not to be trusted. He will do/say most anything if he thinks it will benefit him somehow. He should never have been on team. He’ll have some good stories when he gets back- and they won’t be nice."

One person commented:

"Bad loser 😭"

Another commented,

"That was mature of him! 🤣😂🤣"

One fan wrote:

"Can't wait to see him lift the 'we're adults' trophy on Sunday."

Well, it seems like fans are disappointed to witness Koepka’s wording this time, especially given how fabulously Jon Rahm and the team won the fourball session.

A glance at Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm’s performances at the Friday Fourballs

Brooks Koepka, along with his pair Scottie Scheffler had a good leading with 1 up. However, the European team later took the spotlight as the 2023 Masters Winner shot an eagle on the 16th par-4 hole. Due to this, both the teams were on equal scoring.

Later, Scheffler went 1 up again as he earned one more birdie but then the Spanish professional golfer shot yet another eagle on the 18th hole that eventually led the European pairing to win on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

Their win frustrated Koepka and hence, he went on to comment about Rahm’s alleged childish act which is still unclear to the golf community.