"Was devastated I made the team" – Charley Hull makes hilarious confession about first Solheim Cup call-up

Charley Hull played her very first Solheim Cup at the age of 17 years old. In a recent interview with the LPGA Tour, she revealed that she had an unconventional yet hilarious reaction to making the team.As a teenager, she wanted nothing more than to go to her friend Pablo's birthday. The Englishwoman was 'devastated' to have made the roster for the Solheim Cup, as it would mean she would miss out on her friend's milestone.Her father talked to her and made her realize that she would be making history and setting the course of the rest of her career by taking part in the prestigious tournament.Here's a look at what Charley Hull had to say about playing her first Solheim Cup at such a young age (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @ertalley):&quot;Well, if I'm being truthfully honest with you. I was devastated I made the team because I missed my friend's birthday party. I remember saying to my dad. I was like, 'Dad, do I really have to play? Because I'm missing my mate Pablo's party.' He's like, 'Charley, are you joking me? Like this is amazing.' I was like, okay.&quot;Here's a look at the interview (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @ertalley): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot only did the LPGA Tour sensation go on to become the youngest-ever player to compete in the Solheim Cup, but she also made a discovery that transformed her food palette.Charley Hull recalls tasting a classic PB&amp;J for the first timeHailing from Europe, she had never heard of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As the 2013 Solheim Cup was played on away grounds at the challenging Colorado Golf Club, the classic sandwich was readily available for players to grab.She took her first bite and claimed it was the 'best thing ever.' The American delicacy went on to become her reward for every time she made a birdie. Here's what Charley Hull had to say about recalling that moment (via Instagram @lpga_tour and @ertalley):&quot;So I went, and I never ever knew what a peanut butter and jelly sandwich was. And I got into the team room, and I tried this peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Oh my gosh, it was the best thing ever. Like, literally, Mark Wallington was caddying for me at the time, and he goes, 'Every birdie that you have, you can a little square of your peanut butter and jelly sandwich.' And I think I made about 9 birdies or 7 birdies in one round. And I think I came back a few pounds heavier.&quot;Charley Hull has represented Team Europe at the Solheim Cup on seven occasions. She bears an overall record of 12 wins, 7 losses, and three ties across 22 matches played.