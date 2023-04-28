Was LIV Golf Adelaide the biggest LIV outing yet? The event by the numbers

Ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, there was a lot of anticipation among fans and players for the event and it didn't prove them wrong as the results were overwhelming for the tournament. Some records have been broken, making the Adelaide event the most successful event organized by the Saudi-backed circuit.

The maiden Adelaide event took place from April 21 to April 23 last week at Grange Golf Club, making it the first PIF sponsored league event to be held in Australia. Some records were set and broken over three days.

The Grange Golf Club saw an official attendance of 77,076, one of the highest for the Saudi-backed circuit.

Here's a look at a few records set in Adelaide:

The ticket buyers for LIV Golf Adelaide represented 37 countries.

Talor Gooch's 10-under 62 in round 1 and 2 was the lowest single-round score in LIV's history. He is also the only player to shoot 62 twice.

4 Aces made 47-under par wo win their maiden event this season. This is the Saudi backed circuit's record for the lowest team counting score. Earlier, it was held by Fireballs GC, who aggregated 45-under in Bangkok last year.

The Adelaide event also set a viewing record on YouTube with 55 million views on social media across league channels.

116,978 was the number of 12-ounce beers sold at Grange Golf Club.

23,390 units of LIV Golf and team merchandise were sold.

Cameron Smith, captain of the Ripper GC, went on to say that this was the best tournament he has been a part of in his entire career.

“I think I’m probably biased a little bit being from Australia, but this is what LIV Golf is about," Smith told LIV Golf.

What's next on LIV's schedule?

The LIV Golf professional will now play the fifth event in the league's schedule at the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

The first round will begin on Friday at 10 pm ET with a shotgun start. Fans can watch the action live on LIV Golf Plus. US fans can watch the event on The CW App. The first round will not be available on TV, but CW will telecast the remaining two rounds on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm ET.

What are the odds at LIV Golf Singapore?

The oddsmakers feel Cameron Smith is the favorite to win at Sentosa Golf Club. Brooks Koepka, who won the Orlando event last month, is the second favorite at +12000. Dustin Johnson is yet to win this year, but he is still among the top 5 bets by the oddsmakers.

Here are the odds for the Singapore event:

Cameron Smith: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Joaquin Niemann: +1400

Patrick Reed: +1400

Dustin Johnson: +1400

Talor Gooch: +1600

Abraham Ancer: +1800

Peter Uihlein: +2000

Mito Pereira: +2200

Paul Casey: +2000

Charles Howell III: +2200

Matthew Wolff: +2500

Sergio Garcia: +2200

Anirban Lahiri: +2500

Dean Burmester: +2800

Brendan Steele: +3000

Sebastian Munoz: +3000

Carlos Ortiz: +3000

Harold Varner III: +3300

