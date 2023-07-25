Was Mikey Perez a golfer? All you need to know about Pat Perez's late brother

On Monday, July 24, Pat Perez announced the demise of his younger brother, Miker Perez. Mike was 43 years old.

The three-time winner on the PGA Tour didn't mention the reason for his younger brother's death in his obituary.

"This is the saddest day of my life," he wrote. "My little brother Mikey has passed."

Mike was a 4-year junior to Pat. Unlike his elder brother, Mike Perez wasn't a renowned golfer, but he had competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and also featured in the PGA Tour's Children’s Miracle Network Classic in 2010.

Mike's biggest achievement as a golfer came at Golf Channel's Big Break Disney, the event he eventually won beating Tony Finau, one of the most prominent names in golf right now. Last year, he was seen in a friendly faceoff on Golfholics, a YouTube channel dedicated to golf.

Additionally, Mike was also the WGTF Master Professional and ranked among the top 60 Professional Golf teachers, with over 28 years of experience as a golf pro.

The 47-year-old golfer added that his brother was always around his corner, always wanted his happiness, and was proud of him.

"He was the life of the party," Perez continued. "Everyone that knew him loved him and he was always happy and upbeat."

Perez added that his little brother was a significant part of his life, and the loss was devastating.

"I’m really at a loss for words. Gonna be a long life without him in it. I love you little brother. I hope we get to see each other again one day and I hope you find your peace," Pat Perez concluded.

Where will Pat Perez play next?

Pat Perez drives during the LIV Golf Tulsa event

Pat Perez will next be seen contesting at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, the tenth event on the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule. It will be played from August 4 to August 6 at the Old White at the Greenbrier.

The 47-year-old golfer last featured at LIV Golf London which took place from July 7 to July 9 at Centurion Club, Hertfordshire. He placed ninth in the event and moved to 19th in the season standings.

In his nine starts this season, Perez has three top-10 finishes, with the best being the sixth-place finish at Adelaide. He is part of the 4Aces, which won the inaugural LIV team championship and is leading this year as well.

For the uninitiated, 12 teams comprising four players each play in the event, fitting the collective prize money of $25 million.

Here are all the players who are part of the LIV Golf League 2023:

