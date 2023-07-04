“Was the only putt that week I used the claw” – Phil Mickelson on why he used the ‘claw grip putting style’ during the 2021 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson has revealed why he used a claw grip to make the par putt on the 17th hole of the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship.

A couple of years ago, Mickelson created history by becoming the oldest major champion when he claimed his second PGA Championship title and sixth major overall.

One fan took to Twitter on Monday to ask the 52-year-old golfer why he opted for a claw grip during the penultimate hole of the final day at the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

The fan, named Derek Jones, wrote:

"At 17 for the 21 PGA, you had 3 ft to save par and went back to the claw grip putting style. Now I know you switched before and it’s said you get more comfortable with the claw at that moment. How does the claw help if press the shaft does that much to the putt?"

Derek Jones @FAMA_D31 @PhilMickelson At 17 for the 21 PGA, you had 3 ft to save par and went back to the claw grip putting style. Now I know you switched before and it’s said you get more comfortable with the claw at that moment. How does the claw help if press the shaft does that much to the putt? @PhilMickelson At 17 for the 21 PGA, you had 3 ft to save par and went back to the claw grip putting style. Now I know you switched before and it’s said you get more comfortable with the claw at that moment. How does the claw help if press the shaft does that much to the putt?

The six-time major champion was quick to resolve Jones' query and explained why he did that. He wrote:

"That was the only putt that week I used the claw. The reason is I have a more vertical shaft at address and impact with the claw. The green had some dead spots and my ball was in a hole.I wanted to launch it higher to get out of the hole and not hit into the ground and kick offline"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @FAMA_D31 That was the only putt that week I used the claw.The reason is I have a more vertical shaft at address and impact with the claw.The green had some dead spots and my ball was in a hole.I wanted to launch it higher to get out of the hole and not hit into the ground and kick offline @FAMA_D31 That was the only putt that week I used the claw.The reason is I have a more vertical shaft at address and impact with the claw.The green had some dead spots and my ball was in a hole.I wanted to launch it higher to get out of the hole and not hit into the ground and kick offline

The claw grip is an unusual hand position during putting where the golfer's palm is pointed towards the target, but the fingers are extended. Usually, this technique is used to provide stability and control during the putt.

The golf veteran had put in a clutch performance on the final day at South Carolina. Coming into the final round as the 54-hole leader, he carded a 1-over 73 to beat Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by a two-stroke margin.

However, this wasn't the only instance when Mickelson used a claw grip. The ace golfer has opted for the claw grip several times in his career.

Tiger Woods also tried the claw grip but wasn't comfortable with it as he uses his right hand more while putting. Players like Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, and Sergio Garcia have often used claw grips in several events.

Where will Phil Mickelson compete next?

Phil Mickelson during the LIV Golf Andalucia, Day One

Phil Mickelson competed at the LIV Golf Andalucia event, where he finished 26th after aggregating at 3-over. He has been winless this season and hasn't won a professional event since his PGA Championship triumph in 2021.

This year, Mickelson's best performance came at the Masters, when he posted a low 65 to finish the tournament as a runner-up. This was the lowest single-round score by any player above 50 years of age. He also became the oldest runner-up at Augusta National.

The 45-time PGA Tour champion will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf London, which will take place from July 7 to July 9 at Centurion Club, Hertfordshire. He is currently placed 42nd in the season's individual standings, and his team, HyFlyers GC, is 9th in the team portion.

Poll : 0 votes