Was Tiger Woods at the 2025 Masters dinner?

Tiger Woods is a 15-time Major championship winner and a five-time Masters champion. Unfortunately, he is not in the field this week to compete in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National due to an injury. Hence, the 49-year-old golfer was not present at the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner yesterday.

Woods is still recovering from his recent Achilles injury and will take some time before coming back to professional golf. He has a ruptured Achilles tendon that requires surgery. Hence, he missed the annual tradition of the Masters dinner for the past Masters' winners at the Augusta National clubhouse.

Along with Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Sandy Lyle also missed the Champions dinner this week, which was hosted by the defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler's champions menu had Cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, Papa Scheff's meatballs and ravioli bites, Texas-style chili, wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish, served with family-style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed Brussel sprouts and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes and warm chocolate-chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream.

Before 2025, apart from the 2021 Masters, Tiger Woods had never missed the Masters Champions dinner he was eligible to attend. Meanwhile, he first attended this event in 1998 after winning the 1997 Masters for the first time.

A look back at Tiger Woods' Champions Dinner menu over the years

Tiger Woods is a five-time Masters champion and has hosted this traditional dinner five times so far. Woods registered his first Masters win in 1997 and hosted his first dinner in 1998.

His Champions Dinner menu for the 1998 Masters Champions dinner was cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, French fries, strawberry and vanilla milkshakes and Strawberry Shortcake.

Tiger Woods' next Champions Dinner came in 2002 and 2003 as he won the 2001 and 2002 Masters. He kept Porterhouse steak and chicken with a sushi appetizer in 2002, and Porterhouse steak and chicken, a sushi appetizer, sashimi, salad, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes and chocolate truffle cake in 2003.

His fourth win came in 2005 as he hosted a champions dinner in 2006 and had stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole, green salad, steak, and chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, apple pie and ice cream on his menu.

Tiger's final win at the Augusta National came in 2019 and he hosted the Champions dinner in 2020 with Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, avocado, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi, Soy Sauce, Prime Steak & Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Vegetables, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Flour Tortillas, Classic Flan, Churros with Chocolate Sauce, Sopapillas.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin this week on April 10th at the Augusta National Golf Club.

