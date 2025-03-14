"Wasn’t it actually suspended due to slow play?" - Fans sound off on The Players Championship's abrupt suspension on Day 1

Fans on social media have reacted to the suspension of the opening round of The Players Championship. This week, the PGA Tour players kicked off their campaign at TPC Sawgrass, teeing off for the first round of the tournament on Thursday, March 13. However, the opening round of play was suspended due to darkness at 7:34 p.m. ET.

Most of the players have wrapped up their 18-hole game on Thursday, while the remaining will tee off on Friday. PGA Tour Communications shared the news about the play suspension on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:34 p.m."

However, fans in the comments section called slow play the main reason for the suspension of play.

"Wasn’t it actually suspended due to slow play?" a fan said.

"No it wasn’t. The suspension was due to slow play. Shot clock now," one more fan added.

Some slammed the PGA Tour for not solving the issue.

"Such a joke of an organization," one more fan said.

"Every weeks guys. Why are we not solving for this issue?" a fan commented.

Some fans were critical of the grouping and pointed to that as the reason for the play being suspended.

"All that extra daylight. Any slow play penalties?" a fan wrote.

"That's what you get for having three man groups lol" a fan commented.

When will players resume the first round of The Players Championship 2025?

Players will resume the first round of The Players Championship at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, March 14. Only five players have to complete their round one game, while the second round will start at 7:40 a.m. ET, as scheduled.

In the opening round of The Players, Lucas Glover put on a show, playing a round of 6-under 66. He started the game with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes before adding a birdie on the seventh, followed by an unfortunate bogey on the eighth and a birdie on the ninth.

But after a decent start on the front nine, he struggled on a few starting holes of the back nine, making two bogeys on the 11th and 12th. However, he wrapped up with four birdies from the 15th to the 18th and had previously added one on the 10th.

He took the lead in the game after the suspended opening round in a three-way tie with J.J. Spaun and Camilo Villegas, both of whom also played rounds of 6-under 66.

Min Woo Lee also had an amazing outing on Thursday, playing a solid round of 5-under 67 to settle for a tie with Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia, and Max McGreevy at 5-under for fourth place. The tournament will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, March 16.

