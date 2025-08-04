"Wasn't going to let it get away from me today": Cameron Young breaks through at Wyndham Championship after years of close calls

Cameron Young cemented his name in history at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. At 28 years old, he claimed the title by a whopping six strokes in a world-class field.Having joined the PGA Tour in 2022, he has come very close to winning on multiple occasions with seven second-place finishes. This time, he closed out on years of hard work and earned his maiden victory on the circuit at the Sedgefield Country Club.The golfer never expected that winning on the biggest stage of men's professional golf after years of hard work would evoke such emotions in him. Cameron Young stated that after stelling for second place multiple times, he would not let the 2025 Wyndham Championship be yet another time that happens.Young told Amanda Balionis after he made the victory official:&quot;Yeah, it's - I've been waiting for it [to be a PGA Tour winner] for a while. I never thought I'd really be that emotional about it, but you know, it's the end of my fourth season and I've had my chances. Never quite like this, and I wasn't going to let it get away from me today.&quot;The win was certainly a relief for Cameron Young, who also had the most second-place finishes since any other player on the PGA Tour without a win since 1983.The 28-year-old accomplished the milestone with some very important people in his life by his side. His coach from Wake Forest was in the gallery walking with him, and his teammates, including fellow PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris, were watching him play from home. Young's father, a retired club professional, was with him every step of the way this week in North Carolina.How did Cameron Young perform the rest of the 2025 PGA Tour season?Before the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young had played 20 events on the PGA Tour with four finishes inside the top 10. He opened up the season with an incredible tied for 8th place finish at the Sentry in January.He ran into some trouble mid-season, missing three cuts back-to-back. The golfer missed seven cuts this year. He also missed the cut at the Open Championship in his last tournament before flipping the page at the Wyndham Championship.As per the PGA Tour stats, Cameron Young is one of the best putters in the world. With + 0.534 strokes gained on the green over 61 rounds played, he is the 10th best putter on the circuit, while Taylor Montgomery leads the stat with + 0.854.