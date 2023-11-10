“Waste of time” – Fans openly slam the Netflix Cup featuring F1 and PGA Tour superstars

The four pairings for the inaugural Netflix Cup, featuring PGA Tour pros and F1 racers, were announced on Thursday, November 9. The golfers and the drivers will face off on Tuesday, November 14, in a match-play golf tournament at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The event will take place ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa are the four PGA Tour professionals who are paired with F1 superstars such as Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Lando Norris. Here are the four announced pairings for the inaugural Netflix Cup:

Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa

Alex Albon and Max Homa

Fans had a mixed reaction to the inaugural Netflix Cup. Many felt it was a waste of time. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"No chance, waste of time."

"I'm watching, even though its a sin to have a less than 72-hole golf event with any appearance fees or guaranteed money that doesn't give OWGR points."

"Throwing the caution flag out on this one"

"Definitely not"

"No, I love golf but this looks awful."

"Not watching if it’s on Netflix. Don’t pay them."

"A little inappropriate @Maxhoma the grin gave it away"

"Not a chance"

What will be the format of the first-ever Netflix Cup featuring PGA Tour-F1 superstars? Format and other details explored

The Netflix Cup will be Netflix's first-ever live sports event, featuring superstars from the PGA Tour and Formula 1. The event will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The first matchups will be between French driver Pierre Gasly and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, taking on Thai-British drivers Alex Albon and Max Homa.

The second matchup will feature Spanish superstar driver Carlos Sainz and two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas competing against British-Belgian drivers Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler. Eight holes of match play will be played, including some surprise challenges. Following the eight holes, the top team from both foursomes will compete in a playoff hole for a decider.

The Netflix Cup will stream live on the popular streaming platform starting at 6 p.m. ET on November 14. The broadcasting team will consist of PGA Tour pro Joel Dahment, comedian Bert Kreischer, sports host Kay Adams, and former American football running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Netflix Cup is being played in the week of the inaugural F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. It will be produced by Kevin Hopkins of Excel Sports Management, Bryan Zuriff of BZ Entertainment, and Connor Schell and David Chamberlin of Full Day Productions.

For the uninitiated, Netflix has produced hit docuseries on both sports. 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' has successfully released five seasons, with the sixth in production. The team behind Drive to Survive also created 'Full Swing,' a docuseries on PGA Tour superstars, which was released earlier this year. After being well-received by the fans, it was also renewed for the second season.