Watch: $12M-worth Dutch soccer legend hits ceremonial tee shot at DP World Tour KLM Open 2025

Former Dutch soccer player Ruud Gullit took the ceremonial tee shot of the 2025 DP World Tour KLM Open. The European Tour event kicked off with its first round on Thursday, June 5.

The game started with Gullit's shot, before other players began. DP World Tour shared a video of the ceremonial shot on X.

The KLM Open takes place at the International Golf Club in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Ruud Gullit, who has a net worth of $12 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), is a talented player from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the KLM Open began but was suspended due to dangerous conditions (lightning) on Thursday.

Exploring the leaderboard of the KLM Open 2025

A few players have started with their game at the 2025 DP World Tour's KLM Open. However, as the play was suspended, a few of them have yet to start the game. Meanwhile, at the time of suspension of the play, Ricardo Gouveia took the lead in the game at 8-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 KLM Open when the play was suspended on Thursday, June 5:

1. Ricardo Gouveia: -8

2. Richie Ramsay: -6

3. Jason Scrivener: -3

T4. Andy Sullivan: -2

T4. Lars Van Meijel: -2

T4. Matthew Baldwin: -2

T7. Richard Mansell: -1

T7 Kristoffer Reitan: -1

T7 Wenyi Ding: -1

T7 Marcus Armitage: -1

T7 Lucas Bjerregaard: -1

T7 Todd Clements: -1

T7 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -1

T7 Algot Kleen: -1

T7 Daniel Hillier: -1

T7 Thriston Lawrence: -1

T17. Pablo Larrazábal: E

T17Jayden Schaper: E

T17 Yuto Katsuragawa: E

T17 Callum Tarren: E

T17 Dan Bradbury: E

T17 Brandon Stone: E

T17. Jeff Winther: E

T17 Francesco Laporta: E

T17 Mikael Lindberg: E

T17 Bastien Amat: E

T17 Conor Purcell: E

T17 Angel Ayora: E

T17. Johannes Veerman: E

T17 Jimmy Walker: E

T17. Marcel Siem: E

T32. Benjamin Follett-Smith: +1

T32. Marcus Kinhult: +1

T32. Alejandro Del Rey: +1

T32. Joost Luiten: +1

T32. Julien Guerrier: +1

T32. Matthias Schwab: +1

T32. Grant Forrest: +1

T32. Tom Vaillant: +1

T32. Sebastian Söderberg: +1

T32. Dylan Naidoo: +1

T32. Jacob Skov Olesen: +1

T32. Daan Huizing: +1

T32. Freddy Schott: +1

T32. Niklas Lemke: +1

T46. Hamish Brown: +2

T46. Matthew Southgate: +2

T46. Wil Besseling: +2

T46. Ewen Ferguson: +2

T46. Calum Hill: +2

T46. Nathan Kimsey: +2

T46. Jack Senior: +2

T46. Ivan Cantero: +2

T46. Lars Van Der Vight: +2

T55. Tapio Pulkkanen: +3

T55. John Parry: +3

T55. Brandon Robinson Thompson: +3

T55. Alexander Frances: +3

T59. Joe Dean: +4

T59. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +4

T59. Jordan Gumberg: +4

T59 Ryggs Johnston: +4

T59. Joel Girrbach: +4

T59. Scott Jamieson: +4

T59. Casey Jarvis: +4

T59. Robin Williams: +4

T59. Sean Crocker: +4

T59. Alex Fitzpatrick: +4

T59. Dale Whitnell: +4

T59. Jeong Weon Ko: +4

T59. Nevill Ruiter (AM): +4

T59. Veer Ahlawat: +4

T73. Sam Bairstow: +5

T73. Guido Migliozzi: +5

T73. Callum Shinkwin: +5

T73. Danny List: +5

T73. Andrew Wilson: +5

T78. Ugo Coussaud: +6

T78. Thomas Aiken: +6

T78. Adrian Otaegui: +6

T78. Simon Forsström: +6

T78. Davey Porsius: +6

T78. Zihao Jin: +6

84. Alexander Knappe: +7

85. Jean Bekirian: +8

86. Vince Van Veen: +9

T87. Benjamin Reuter (AM): +10

T87. Daniel Gale: +10

Note: The leaderboard only includes the names of the players who have started their game.

