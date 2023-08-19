Watch: 16-year-old Bowen Mauss stuns fans by reaching the green in 2 shots from 342 yards at US Amateur

Bowen Mauss, aged 16, impressed people with his astounded shot at the 2023 US Amateur Championship. On the 11th hole of the second round, the amateur golfer went for the green in two shots, making an extra-big cut with fairway from 342 yards.

Mauss created an extended eagle moment with his golfing skills on Thursday, August 17. However, despite his fantastic performance, he did not qualify for the semifinal of the US Amateur. Nick Dunlap defeated him by 5&3.

The United State Golf Association (USGA) shared a video of the young golfer's incredible shot on its Twitter account with a caption, saying:

"When you reach the green in 2 from 342, you might as well go ahead and make the eagle putt! As good as it gets on No. 11 from Bowen Mauss. #USAmateur."

Bowen Mauss is an amateur golfer from Utah. He has played in 16 events so far this year and won five tournaments. He made cuts in all the tournaments he played this year.

He had last played at the 47th Junior PGA Championship, which was held on August 4.

2023 US Amateur Championship results

The 2023 US Amateur Championship got underway at the Cherry Hills Village on August 14 and will run until August 20. The tournament completed four rounds and the final will take place on Sunday, August 20.

After the quarterfinal round of the US Amateur Championship, Jackson Koivun, Nick Dunlap, Parker Bell, Ben James, Neal Shipley, Andi Xu, Jose Islas, and John Marshall Butler headed for the semifinal round, which took place on August 19.

In the semifinal, Jackson won against Dunlap, Bell defeated James, Shipley registered victory over Xu and Islas won against Butler.

Round 3 results

Here are the results of the 2023 US Amateur Championship quarterfinals:

Jackson Koivun vs Matthew Sutherland

Result: Koivun won by 19 holes

Bowen Mauss vs Nick Dunlap

Result: Dunlap won by 5&3

Maxwell Ford vs Parker Bell

Result: Bell won by 5&4

David Ford vs Ben James

Result: James won by 19 holes

Cooper Jones vs Neal Shipley

Result: Shipley won by 3&2

Andi Xu vs Connor Gaunt

Result: Xu won by 2 up

Jose Islas vs Carson Bacha

Result: Islas won by 3&2

Paul Chang vs John Marshall Butler

Result: Butler won by 19 holes

Round 4 results

Here are the results of the 2023 US Amateur Championship semifinals:

Jackson Koivun vs Nick Dunlap

Result: Dunlap won

Parker Bell vs Ben James

Result: Bell won

Neal Shipley vs Andi Xu

Result: Shipley won by 2&1

Jose Islas vs John Marshall Butler

Result: Islas won by 3&2

Round 5 tee times

The final of the US Amateur Championship will take place on August 20 with Dunlap playing against Bell while Shipley plays against Butler.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 US Amateur Championship:

Nick Dunlap vs Parker Bell

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Neal Shipley vs John Marshall Butler

Time: 2:15 pm ET